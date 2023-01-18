I believe lies, especially those that cause death, should have consequences.

According to official data from the state of New South Wales, the vast majority of those currently in both general or ICU wards with covid, are quadruple vaccinated.

Of 1779 in general care, 810 have been jabbed 4 times and 377 have had 3. There is not one patient in general care who is unvaccinated.

Of 140 in ICU, 58 have been jabbed 4 times and 29 have had 3. There is not one patient in ICU who is unvaccinated.

Pass this on to your friends. The debate is over.

And if you need further confirmation, look at Japan, boosted and masked to the max.

And dying of ‘covid’:

Some analysis from the Daily Sceptic:

What could possibly explain this? Let’s ask Takaji Wakita, Chairman of Japan’s Covid Response Advisory Board: “The cause of the rise in Covid deaths is hard to explain.” What about Dr. Satoshi Kamayachi, Director of the Japan Medical Association? “There’s a lot we don’t know, and we don’t have evidence.” Dr. Kamayachi, citing the rapid spread of Covid infections as one reason, explained that the majority of those who died were over 60 and many had underlying medical conditions. The direct cause of death is often heart failure or kidney disease, and he said that “thorough analysis is needed”. Heart failure, you say? Well, it’s not like most Japanese over 60 have been injected multiple times with anything that causes cardiovascular problems, is it? And kidney disease is coincidentally a side-effect of Remdesivir, an approved Covid treatment in Japan.

Meanwhile, as I have reported on earlier, deaths continue to rise in England and Wales. The first week of January saw a 14% excess in mortality compared to the five years before…

When a government’s own data shows horrific policy failure, when their own data gives the lie to all their own propaganda and messaging, and nobody is being fired, imprisoned, or hanged, what does that say about our society?

Some positive glimmers:

In Australia, where like sheep the masses rolled up their sleeves, the most famous unvaccinated person in the world was given a hero’s welcome to the Australian Open after being deported a year ago.

In South Africa:

And Switzerland is destroying more than ten million of their doses.

As for all the media hype about Chinese death and destruction after coming out of lockdown without the glorious mRNA vaccines, perhaps, as with all the hospital porn from the west in 2020, the reality is different on the ground:

Remember, if there are no consequences to all this death and corruption, it will surely all happen again.

No apathy. Keep moving forward.