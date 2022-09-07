Jash Dholani is a brilliant young thinker from India, connecting readers and listeners to the classics. Follow him on Twitter.

Yesterday, across continents and time zones, we had an hour-long conversation over Twitter Space about our shared interests - mainly the idea that Friedrich Nietzsche, the greatest of modern philosophers, despite appearances, has the ability to draw you closer to God.

As Jash puts it, in drab modernity, Nietzsche forces you to consider greatness, and if you pull on that thread, you find God.

I did a doctorate on Nietzsche recently, and, amazingly, the first other thinker we turned to in our conversation was GK Chesterton, upon whom I wrote a Masters dissertation. The conversation went from there to the likes of Steve Jobs and Tom Cruise.

Suffice to say, it was a great experience sharing deep and common intellectual interests with somebody from so far away, having met on Twitter. Hopefully we do it again soon.

We recorded it and you can listen to it by clicking on the Twitter link below.

For background you may also want to read the piece I wrote for IM-1776, entitled The Will to Christ.