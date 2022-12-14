Panda has been an important and resourceful community during all this madness and it has been a privilege to be asked to join recently.

I recently had the opportunity to meet in the flesh the chairman, Nick Hudson, and another founding member, Russell Lamberti of Sakeliga. They are part of a community of people around the world working as ‘creative minorities’ to state-proof civilized life in the Great Unravelling. Much of the focus is in South Africa, the grand laboratory of this vast new social experiment.

I have now launched a new series writing for their website and their Substack, in which I investigate ways in which we can understand and counter the Covid Event.

The first instalment looks at the Event from a (Nietzschean) psychological angle.

(This is an update on some of my previous work on Nietzsche - here, my piece for IM-1776, and my conversation with Jash Dholani.)

A taster:

Exaggerated death counts, love of publicity, vicious attacks on sceptics (is science not meant to be based on scepticism?), associating oneself with science itself, and the desire to control, even using police powers over children, are examples of an ugly will to power, a decadent will to power. This in itself is a symptom of a society in decay, a society that has lost its hunger and passion to live. We see this same resentful decadence in the people who post selfies of their vaccinations, who vent about how stupid the masses are not to wear masks, who enjoy a newfound ability to show a strange religious loyalty to public health policy and pharmaceutical companies, all to show virtue without any real cost or sacrifice. And worst of all, we see this same decadence in our political leaders, who wheel out these chosen experts to borrow their supposed credibility, to demonstrate their great deference to all things ‘enlightened’. This same impulse is visible in the oppression of protestors against western lockdowns, only for Chinese protests against ‘Zero Covid’ months later to be lauded as heroic: the true modern psychology upon which our rational democracies are built.

Enjoy the rest here:

Give a gift subscription