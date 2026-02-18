Attentive readers of the Old Testament would know of the Canaanite god, Moloch. Moloch was notorious for demanding human, particularly children, sacrifice.

From Leviticus:

Do not give any of your children to be sacrificed to Moloch, for you must not profane the name of your God. I am the Lord… Do not defile yourselves in any of these ways, because this is how the nations that I am going to drive out before you became defiled. Even the land was defiled; so I punished it for its sin, and the land vomited out its inhabitants.

Centuries later, we are told of the reign of one of the final kings of Judah, Manasseh, in the Second Book of Chronicles:

But he did that which was evil in the sight of the Lord, like unto the abominations of the heathen, whom the Lord had cast out before the children of Israel… And he caused his children to pass through the fire in the valley of the son of Hinnom: also he observed times, and used enchantments, and used witchcraft, and dealt with a familiar spirit, and with wizards: he wrought much evil in the sight of the Lord, to provoke him to anger.

Within a generation, the temple is burnt to the ground and the Jewish people are exiled into Babylon, to allow the land ‘a sabbath rest.’ What had happened to the Canaanites, had happened to the Jews. The sacrifice of children marked their apocalypse.

Note also that straight after the birth of Jesus, we read of a slaughter of children in Bethlehem in a bid to stamp out the imminent Messianic threat.

The 2006 film Apocalypto depicted a similar theme, not in the Middle East but in the Central American Mayan kingdom, where human sacrifice at the behest of a corrupt priestly aristocracy foreshadows the destruction of their civilization.

The final scenes symbolize this destruction when the protagonist, Jaguar Paw, escapes from the ‘sacrifice-hunters’ and is able to rescue his hidden wife and children, after the Spanish arrive with the Cross:

The episode in history was also immortalized by in meme-form:

The final line of the film: ‘I seek a new beginning.’

But we live in an enlightened age now, don’t we? Our rulers and elites are rational, guided by scientific experts, and have put away all the superstitious depravity of past ages?

One can answer this question very simply, with a set of other questions:

How many people in the Epstein files have been arrested?

Why is the name redacted on the email that suggests Epstein impersonate Jesus as he has sexual relations with an unnamed woman, who had been previously known to pray?

Why is there no serious investigation as to why a purported founder of an adoption agency told Epstein she was sending him fresh muffins and asked him if he needed any fresh steaks?

Why are names connected with strange codewords like pizza, grape soda, cream cheese, and beef jerky redacted?

The temptation is to believe this is all just fringe. It really isn’t.

Trump’s Commerce Secretary owned a business with Epstein. Bill Gates apparently admitted to treating his wife secretly for STDs he caught from Epstein’s ‘Russian girls.’ New Age guru, Deepak Chopra wrote to Epstein, ‘God does not exist. Sweet girls do.’ Elon Musk begged for an invitation to the island. Epstein introduced a girl to his brother.

Epstein funded the first comprehensive transgender surgery programme in the US. He was involved in attempts at human cloning.

He had multiple meetings and meals with one of the most powerful men in the world, founder of Palantir and PayPal, surveillance capitalist par excellence, Peter Thiel. 9Who has some very damning skeletons in his own closet.)

Epstein was closely associated with the so-called ‘New Atheists’ - men such as Richard Dawkins and Lawrence Krauss. He hosted and funded other important intellectuals like Steven Pinker (who supported him in his legal defence) and Stephen Hawking.

He was friends with former Bush treasury secretary, World Bank chief economist, Harvard President, and Obama economic advisor, Larry Summers. He hosted journalists and media figures at his New York penthouse.

He ran money for the likes of arms dealer Adnan Kashoggi and Jewish mogul Les Wexner. He had very close ties with intelligence, notably Israel’s Mossad. (Ghislaine Maxwell’s father had been a notorious Mossad asset in Britain.)

He received lenient treatment from US legal authorities because prosecutors were told he ‘belonged to intelligence.’ He collaborated closely with former Israeli PM, Ehud Barak on business and security details.

JP Morgan handled his blackmail and trafficking payments for him, before Deutsche Bank took over. He was a close advisor and friend to Ariane de Rothschild.

This man was like a spider, dancing in a depraved web of elites from banking, intelligence, and government.

He was at the heart of all respectable opinion-making, be it Zionism, modern banking, climate, vaccines.

His associates are and remain our rulers.

They are no different in essence to the old wickedness we associate with ostensibly ‘darker ages.’

Of course, this should not be surprising. As somebody who came to readers’ notice writing about covid, many of you will be aware that it is in the open that Moderna trials killed children, but this was covered up, so children could be mass vaccinated with a therapeutic they did not need, but which the powers-that-be knew would be lethal to a proportion of them.

The Atlantic magazine (whose owner, Steve Jobs’s widow, was close friend with Ghislaine Maxwell) had to run cover of sorts when this all became too obvious:

Meanwhile, Canada is creeping closer to euthanising children in its MAiD programme.

In Britain, children are being paid to participate in puberty-blocking drug experiments, with associated risks of infertility and brain development.

Britain is also witnessing a massive rise in abortion rates. One in three pregnancies are terminated. Not to mention the ‘grooming gang’ scandals which their media only feebly reports. One recent testimony estimated that one woman was raped by over 500 immigrants. In one town, Rotherham, an official inquiry estimated 1500 girls and women had effectively been kidnapped as sex slaves, in plain sight. There are accounts of cannibalism too.

Of course, their current Prime Minister famously declined to prosecute the King’s friend, Jimmy Saville, when it had become an open secret the man was desecrating corpses and attacking sick boys and girls in hospitals.

Are we so enlightened then? Are our technocratic elites, those who ‘benignly’ tell us to reduce our carbon footprint, wear masks, go vegan, watch ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix, get our injections, and open our borders motivated by a modern, rational altruism?

Somebody once said, ‘If the light within you is darkness, how great is that darkness!’

It’s an apocolapytic age. We live in Canaan.

Prepare, and pray, for a new beginning.

Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support this work.

You will receive access to all posts as well as a free copy of my book, Rage and Love: A Memoir of White South Africa in an Age of Destruction. The book can also be found on Amazon and Takealot.

There is also a new book coming soon…