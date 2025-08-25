Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alwayscurious's avatar
alwayscurious
3d

Kudos on covering such a difficult topic.

The world was colonized twice. First geographically and then intellectually. The second one, soaked with atheistic marxist garbage was more insidious as it kills the religious spirit and measures everything via material and progressive ends, both excusing an eventual earthly utopia (no place).

The western educated that have come to lead the world, both western and non, have been corrupted with ideas formulated to excuse the concentration of power held by a small gang of experts but really a small mafia of unsatiable tyrants who care only for money and power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
Kerrin Naudé's avatar
Kerrin Naudé
3d

Super piece!

On the topic of time: I look forward to one solution in particular, which I think is the best place to start. The "need to invest" as opposed to the "option to save" - everything from time to value has been corrupted by fiat money. The idea idea that we are forced to choose "investments" because of inflation, rather than the ability to be thrifty and to put some notes under our mattresses for a (literal) rainy day, is absolutely something too complex for Africa - and was certain to break it. IMO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture