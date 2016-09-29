Maths and Science Can't Save Our Country
The so-called STEM subjects won't save education, nor our economy.
The latest student riots have put education in the spotlight. The students are re-deploying an old argument of the intellectual and political establishment - education can save our society (particularly the sciences) therefore it should be free for all.
The irony is that the violence of th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.