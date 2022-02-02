A Johns Hopkins University meta-analysis of all the credible studies concerning lockdowns has found that government measures to contain covid were useless:
While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.