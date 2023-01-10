Jeremy ‘Jerm’ Nell is an award-winning South African cartoonist (he is much better than the cringe Zapiro).

As he began to question political correctness regarding South African politics and covid, he gradually became one of the most banned media figures in the world.

He pivoted to podcasts, and his show Jerm Warfare has featured the likes of Robert Kennedy Jr, Scott Adams, Peter McCullough, and John McAfee.

Suffice to say, to be invited is to join an august class of people.

He hosts a live radio show which you can stream at TNT Radio.

I will be on at 12pm GMT time, which is 2pm for South Africans, discussing our era of democratic totalitarianism, its mythology, and its spiritual communism.

Do tune in.