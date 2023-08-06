It perhaps would be nice to live in a democratic society governed by liberal principles, such as freedom of speech.

But we do not live in such a world. And perhaps we never have.

No, society is always governed by a theology, by a set of religious beliefs. It may pose as secular, but any regime is always built upon taboo and blasphemy laws.

This is made evident by what speech is allowed, what ideas are considered beyond the pale, and with whom one may associate. Who are the regime’s friends, and who are its enemies?

Can you say White Lives Matter and thrive in corporate life? Can you be anti-vax?

And it seems Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, may have begun to notice this discordance, this unveiling of the true nature of the liberal state.

Despite being a liberal himself, Musk has long been smeared by his critics for being a white South African, particularly when he makes a nuisance of himself by naively propounding principles of free speech and political even-handedness, and thus failing to realise that Christians, Trump supporters, vaccine and lockdown sceptics et al, are not really meant to be afforded the same respect as other citizens of democracy.

It is no surprise to learn that he is now facing a barrage of federal investigations. This criticism and government scrutiny is set to escalate now that he has noticed something else: the disgusting demonization of white South African famers, particularly Afrikaners (although I personally know of quite a few English victims of brutal farm attacks).

Musk’s Twitter has become an avenue for some counter-narrative content to break through the media’s Overton Window, especially after the covid and 2020 elections crackdown. In this vein, he recently commented on a video showing Julius Malema, the ‘commander-in-chief’ of South Africa’s far-left, third largest political party, leading a stadium of supporters in the notorious song ‘Kill the Boer’, which mimicks the sound of a machine gun as it celebrates killing whites.

Malema is not a fringe figure. He may well put a weakening ANC over the line in next year’s elections if Mandela’s party falls below fifty percent, perhaps garnering a high cabinet position in return. The Deputy Presidency is not out of reach.

Musk wondered why the South African president does not criticise this vile political rhetoric. Malema rightly points out the song is an ANC struggle song. It is not his song. Musk’s ‘noticing’ has not gone far enough yet to realise the true nature of the ANC.

When it suits him, Malema portrays the song as ‘metaphorical’. (Not always.) Western media supports him in this endeavour, and Musk has criticized that too, by attacking the spin (and profits) of the empire’s most important propaganda mouthpiece, the New York Times:

In empirical terms, these defenders of murderous language targeted at minorities like to point out that there is, in fact, no white genocide taking place in South Africa.

This is, of course, true. Whites are not being ethnically cleansed. Blacks are murdered by other blacks at a far higher rate, as is the case in the US. Nobody is making the case that genocide is happening right now.

But imagine the media pointing out that women are only a minority of homicide victims.

Imagine a news anchor mocking the significance of the ‘murder’ of George Floyd, a criminal resisting arrest whilst high on lethal doses of illegal drugs.

What if the song called for the murder of journalists? What if journalists were being killed at the same rate as white farmers?

And what is that rate? How does it compare with police shootings of black men in the US, as a matter of interest - an issue that brought the world to its knees, literally, these past few years?

As I wrote last year:

“… in the last seven and a half years, police have purportedly killed 144 unarmed black men in US (mostly with justification deemed legally permissible and often with black police involved). There are over 40 million black Americans. Over the same time, there have been easily more than 450 farm murders in South Africa. But there are only 32 000 commercial farmers in South Africa.”

Look at how this US reporter, on their most popular news network, laughs as he dismisses the number of farm murders. I am not sure if by the number ‘two’ he is referring to the two murders that happened in the days following Malema’s rally.

Is this funny? Would he laugh if he had to clean up this crime scene. Perhaps he would.

While white South Africans are not being ethnically cleansed, it is disgusting and ridiculous to imagine that they are not targeted in South Africa, particularly on farms.

Every single white South African knows of somebody, has a story not far removed from their own life, of a murder of this kind.

In my wider circle of acquaintances and connections, I can speak of a pregnant mother killed in her bed, decapitations, strangulations by barbed wire, and machete attacks. This does not happen on another planet. This happens squarely within my world.

Even if this is just laughable, no big deal, it is certainly the case that this song mirrors the rhetoric used prior to all genocide, particularly if one recalls the songs sung in Rwanda before 500 000 were slaughtered by their neighbours and fellow citizens.

But this does not matter, it seems, to media elites.

Because the victims are not part of some magically protected minority.

This is not entirely because the victims are white. Nobody cares about Robert Mugabe’s ethnic cleansing of the Matabele in Zimbabwe either, for example, certainly not at the time it took place in the 1980s. Mugabe was the global regime’s darling after ousting white rule. He was on the right side, theologically.

But the laughter and dismissiveness of white attacks certainly does have a lot to do with the fact that such victims are white.

Consider what passes for comedy in the US:

This was just light comedy. It’s funny.

But recently Foxx had to apologize for an apparently ‘anti-semitic’ post.

Again, this is theology, not hypocrisy.

We see this same theology at work in a recent Swedish controversy.

The Swedish government recently came under fire for supporting the right to burn the Koran as a matter of free speech.

This is interesting.

In 2005, a Swedish pastor was convicted of hate speech and imprisoned.

His crime? Quoting what the Bible says about homosexuality… To be more exact, he quoted the Bible and added his own condemnation in agreement. Apparently that was where the line was crossed. The court maintained that quoting the Bible was an equivalent to the Sieg Heil salute.

Which is interesting in itself because a young Swedish man, in 2021, was charged with hate crime for offering that same salute. But why? He did it to taunt the group of male immigrants who were mocking him in court as they were tried for gang-raping and torturing the 21-year-old in a Swedish town. Why did they laugh? They found the six-hour footage of the crime funny.

Politics is always founded upon the friend and enemy distinction. This distinction is made upon theological grounds.

In older theology, citizens of your own culture and blood would have been your obvious friend, or in Christendom, citizens who shared your faith.

No longer.

We live in the age of the Great Reversal, the Great Deconstruction.

Know, therefore, your own enemy.