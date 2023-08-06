Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
One Good Eye's avatar
One Good Eye
Aug 7, 2023

Great article !!! cogent and well written.

The question stands: "why are governments allowing this to occur ? " Mostly, governments respond to fear and official's personal gain; fear of personal safety, fear of losing financial support, fear of losing control. Are government officials gaining the feeling of power over others ? Are government officials positioning for generational familiar gains ? eg social engineering returning to serfism since slavery has been outlawed.

Media is the tool for propaganda and social engineering. During the 1940s, US high school students were shown this video to identify propaganda, it's techniques and outcomes. The film covers critical thinking surrounding outcomes. See: https://youtu.be/8AGpILvdwDM. Why isn't this a requirement in education starting when the internet and mobile phone are given to children ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
COETZER Eduard's avatar
COETZER Eduard
Aug 6, 2023

Maranatha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture