This important and notorious study, which has not been seriously refuted, and was co-authored by Peter Doshi, a senior editor of the British Medical Journal, suggests that for every 10 000 vaccinated people, there will be up to 15 serious adverse events - meaning death, near-death, or disability, etc. This would mean there are literally millions of people worldwide who have been seriously injured or killed by the covid vaccines.

(If anything, I think the study underestimates vaccine harms, when coupled with observed long-term increases in cancer and heart disease in highly vaccinated populations.)

It remains shocking, therefore, that so many people still carry on with the ‘anti-vaxxer’ demonisation rhetoric, as though ‘the science’ was so clearly on their side. Are the ‘followers of science’ truly so illiterate and fanatical?

Equally, I remain shocked by the continued apathy of the masses. If millions have been killed and harmed, this is one of the worst things ever carried out by human agency, and certainly the greatest ever failing of medicine.

But it seems the tide is beginning to shift.

First of all, in England, vaccine victims are finally getting some sympathetic press.

The BBC itself finds itself forced to report on the aftermath of the death of one of its own presenters, 44-year-old Lisa Shaw, which was attributed to the AstraZeneca vaccine by a state coroner. Shaw died one week after her first dose from swelling of the brain.

Shaw’s husband, the BBC reports, now represents many families who are now taking legal action in the face of government indifference:

Gareth Eve said despite trying to "engage with the government, MPs and three prime ministers" no-one had "reached out" in return. The Department of Health said all vaccines had "undergone robust trials". Father-of-one Mr Eve is among a group of families who lost loved ones, allegedly to side effects caused by the vaccine, who are suing the makers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. He said: "It's not in my make-up to turn around and say I want to sue somebody but for almost two years we've tried to engage with the government and tried to engage with MPs since Lisa died and not one of them has reached out or engaged with us at all. "Any engagement is fleeting at best so that's the reason that we're left with no alternative - if the government or AstraZeneca don't want to engage with us then what else are we supposed to do?" He said all he wanted was "some sort of acknowledgement or recognition that these deaths have occurred". Mr Eve added: "We're not crackpots or conspiracy theorists, we're husbands and wives and family members who have lost somebody - that's all it is. "Whatever the money it's not going to bring my son's mam back." Mr Eve said: "These things have happened to too many people and we're made to feel like it's a dirty secret, that we're talking about something we shouldn't be talking about… Solicitor Peter Todd from Scott-Moncrieff and Associates, which is acting for the claimants, said damages were being pursued on the basis that the vaccine was a "defective product in that it was not as safe as consumers generally were reasonably entitled to expect".

Another prominent death by vaccination has also become too large a story to ignore and is also being covered by the BBC.

32-year-old London psychologist and father of two, Stephen Wright, died after blood clotting in the brain ten days after his first vaccination in January 2021. He had reported a sore arm and a light cold, and then a headache, before being hospitalized and dying alone, as his family was not allowed to visit owing to covid protocols.

Now his wife has finally managed to have his death certificate changed from the absurd death by “natural causes”, to death by “unintended complications of the vaccine.”

Both articles end with the usual boiler-plate of how vaccine dangers are overwhelmingly rare, but this ignores how people were forced or coerced into getting vaccinated, that the vast majority of the vaccinated were never at risk from covid, and that it is likely the vaccine barely works anyway. And of course, media outlets have no idea how rare these deaths are, because nobody is doing any serious investigation. In a vaccinated planet, ‘rare’ can still mean a milion people died.

No, these people were ultimately murdered at the behest of state and corporate power.

And whilst the media is reporting on this now, we still wait for it to seep into the heads of the conditioned masses that it is now established and inarguable that many people have been killed.

The invaluable Eugyppius reports a similar shift beginning in Germany, with even the German Health Minister, a covid maniac, calling for vaccine manufacturers to compensate those harmed:

He did so amid a growing wave of reporting on vaccine injuries in the German press – a wave which his statements have now turned into a tsunami. In the weeks since, vaccine injuries and side effects have become the dominant theme of German press coverage on the jabs, from local papers to national media. It’s been a serious shift, the likes of which I’m not sure has unfolded in any other country. To give you a taste of it, I’ve assembled a representative selection of stories from the last eight weeks or so, in roughly reverse chronological order. As you read through them, remember that these are all links to publications read by ordinary people; I’ve excluded all media with overt Covid-sceptic associations.

I have selected just the first half of Eugyppius’s list of stories below:

Eugyppius rightly bemoans the focus on isolated stories which gives cover to “the very same press outlets to recycle WHO propaganda that the vaccines have saved a million European lives.”

But hopefully this is just the beginning, with personal stories slowly widening to broader questions being asked in the public square, such as, why did the healthy ever need to be vaccinated in the first place, and why was natural immunity completely ignored.

And at the same time, we can also begin to ask why fertility in places like Sweden remain at severely depressed levels, and what the long-term damage from useless masking truly is…

All of this will require courage, however, because to ask these questions is to answer them, and the answer cries out for a stringent justice if we are to make another covid event impossible.

What is the standard penalty for killing and maiming millions again?