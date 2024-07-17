Chris Waldburger

Pretty sure people are falling for the "narrative" again. Just like WTC #7 collapsing due to fire, there is a fundamental flaw that many are overlooking.

He is allegedly shot in the ear, blood on his ear and dripping down is face. He put his hand on his ear, this is instinctual like cutting your face while shaving.

Yet in the multiple photos after the shot, no blood on his hand or cuff. Also no blood continuing to drip after he stands up. If I cut my ear with a razor, which almost every man has, the blood doesn't stop, you have to put tissue on it to clot. If a 5.56 clipped your ear at 3000 fps, it would be shredded flesh, it would be all over his collar by the time he got to the limousine.

Its fake.

They borrowed the main plot idea from Agatha Christie's "A Murder is Announced".

Trump had to turn his head so the TV cameras couldn't capture that nothing hit his ear.

Remember how all the TV people were filming from the wrong side of the South Tower to record the "aeroplane" hitting it?

It was a hoax with Trump in on it. He knew he had to do that head turn, and , if he'd really stand up seconds after being shot at, he'd be dumber than Biden.

