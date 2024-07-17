Trump leaned forward and turned his head at the last moment, thus avoiding having his brains blown out on live TV:

What would have happened to the US without that turn of the head?

Other questions abound:

How did the shooter get so close?

How did he carry a tall ladder and a backpack to a building that was occupied by police without being stopped?

Why was such a close rooftop not included in the Secret Service perimeter?

How did the shooter know there would be nobody watching that roof? Dumb luck?

How on earth can the Director of the Secret Service dare to say snipers could not be placed on the roof because it was ‘sloped’ and thus dangerous?

Why are there overweight women on Trump’s security detail?

Why was Trump not removed from the stage when the shooter was spotted? Minutes passed, allowing the shooter a relatively easy shot, leading to the near-miss of Trump and the death of a bystander.

Why does the shooter have almost zero online presence, besides a bizarre OnlyFans subscription where he used his full name?

Why is the FBI claiming they cannot access the shooter’s phone? Does a 20-year-old kitchen worker in a retirement home have impenetrable tech security?

Is it merely strange coincidence that the shooter appeared in a BlackRock television advert a few years ago?

The FBI has a history of recruiting disturbed individuals for the sake of terrorism. I am not being controversial here in the slightest. These cases are on record, the latest one being the very strange story involving a kidnapping plot concerning the Governor of Michigan. Even the Unabomber decades ago had been the subject of MKUltra experiments.

Given the bizarre levels of security incompetence, a sitting congressman is now asking out loud the obvious question: does this incompetence bleed into malice?

We all know the US and the West in general are facing a massive competency crisis. The Secret Service itself has a history of this. But it surely requires no deep, dark plotting for a few agents to make some suggestions to disturbed individuals, while allowing security competence to rot.

After all, if the Biden regime is right that Trump is Hitler, if he is going to lock children in chains, round up sexual deviants and immigrants into camps, and cause the earth to be destroyed by climate change, why wouldn’t somebody take a pot at him?

Consider also the timing. No running mate had yet been announced, no anointed heir. It is likely that the runner-up in the primary, the regime-friendly Nikki Haley, would have ascended to the candidacy.

(Trump now has an insurance policy, having named JD Vance, of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ fame as his partner on the ticket. Vance might be more hated than Trump, despite some recent moves closer to foreign policy orthodoxy. This makes it less attractive to take Trump out.)

I don’t know where the line is between incompetence and malice, but I find it telling that nobody has been fired…

Where does this leave the state of the election?

It would seem that Trump is guaranteed victory. Biden can barely speak; Trump stood up after a hail of gunfire to tell his supporters to fight on. Trump is a ‘man of destiny’ now.

But think for a moment the lengths the regime went to in 2020.

I highly doubt the covid mania would have taken off if 2020 had not been an election year. The same goes for the George Floyd saga. Recall that 50 top spies in the US all blatantly lied to the public about Hunter Biden’s laptop, claiming it was ‘Russian disinformation’ leading to the censorship of a great deal of sordid stories involving serious corruption by the Biden family. (Of course, the laptop has been verified now, but nobody has been indicted for election interference.)

Recall the obvious voter fraud. If you believe Joe Biden, an old man campaigning from his basement, is a GOAT politician who managed to amass more votes than Obama, in exactly the cities he needed for electoral victory, I don’t know what to tell you.

The obvious electoral fraud now, after the mail-in debacle of 2020, is illegal immigrants being allowed to vote in 2024. Joe Biden announced to the world that Trump deportations would be suspended as he came into office. Millions have surged into the country. What is preventing such people from voting, in a country where often ID is not required to cast a ballot?

The Republicans recently tried and failed to pass a bill that would make it harder for aliens to vote. Why would Democrats not agree to such a bill, if not to steal the election?

At the moment, in many American states, the only security against non-citizens voting is a box that has to be ticked on a form asserting one is a citizen. There are reports of non-citizens already receiving ballots in the mail. They can tick next to their preferred candidate and drop the ballot off in an unmonitored drop-box. The thing is pure madness.

The only real defence against a steal would be the optics. If Trump continues to lead or tie in the polls, it is simply untenable he loses the electoral college. The regime would lose all legitimacy.

So watch in coming weeks and months for a narrative shift, for a Biden ‘resurgence’ and bounce in the polls.

If we don’t see this, get ready for a Trump presidency.

Of course, all of the above poses an obvious question. Why is a Trump presidency so greatly feared? This is a man who was friendly with the Clintons for decades, whose policies are not greatly different to Biden’s own positions when he was a Senator, and who is pro-Israel. He is not any kind of revolutionary.

Answering this question requires a little bit of a journey into recent history. Allow me to do that in a subsequent piece.