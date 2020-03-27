Ignore... then panic
We have chosen death AND disaster
This is a New York politician above.
When Trump shut down Chinese travel, we were told it was fear-mongering. “It’s not who we are,” said Joe Biden, his opponent in the coming election.
Now the media and American politicians are saying we didn’t do enough early on.
Experts knew this was coming over a decade ago. China’s wet markets have been a time-bomb. J…
