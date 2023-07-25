Encouraging people to mutilate themselves in the name of a lie was once considered evil. Maybe those times will return. Who knows?

There are hopeful signs.

This is the same clinic that sued to remove age limits to their chemical castration and breast/penis butchery protocols.

It has since been shut down and the expert who conducted the review of the clinic’s practices has attested that it was impossible for patients or guardians to give informed consent because the long-term effects of the hormonal treatments were unknown. Doctors, the same class of people who masked kids because ‘science’, lied.

Contrary to the experts who still prescribe ‘puberty blockers’, such drugs do not merely pause adolescence. It is quite likely they permanently alter and disrupt sexual and brain development, leading to mental illness and sterility. After all, these same drugs were once used to castrate sex offenders.

This medical opinion given at an official level now opens the door for a wave of lawsuits. The Brits thus seem to be going the way of many other European countries slowly coming to their senses and rejecting the American madness of insisting kids mutilating themselves to become something they can never be is some kind of human right. In England, taxpayers foot the bill for NHS crimes. I am hoping that specific doctors, activists, and the teachers who opened the door to depraved cultists are all individually targeted too. It is the only way to end this. Whilst the war against medical ‘transitions’ is being won, the model of gender identity itself is some way off being repudiated.

Thus I am calling for a complete purge of all the mutants and lowlifes. If somebody you worked with invited a purple-haired degenerate to ‘workshop’ with staff or students, you should try get that person fired. That is more gracious than what Jesus said should happen. It is better for such people to have a millstone tied to their neck and thrown into the ocean than lead children astray, according to the gospels. Contrary to popular opinion, Jesus never says the word ‘tolerance’ once.

The children who checked into the clinic above only got there because corporations and schools bankroll organisations like Stonewall and various other diversity grifters, thus aiding and abetting a literal cult that wants to dismantle the basic categories that underlie all order, civilization, and beauty.

When the craze does die down, it will not be enough for the culpable to claim they were confused and just trying to understand and be empathetic. No, you let the rats and snakes of society have access to children and young people. You did this for clout. It was always obviously evil. And as such cowards continue to approve of such nonsense, increasingly rejected by European countries, they only accumulate further guilt and culpability.

It did not take special insight or heroic virtue to understand that experts who proposed that pregnant ‘transmen’ continue their steroids regimen, forget the baby’s health, are evil and insane.

And if you were not repulsed by this sort of thing, you need to go spend some time in solitude recovering your natural instinct for disgust:

The Doernbecher Clinic where this demon surgeon works doses up girls as young as ten with testosterone at levels that will render them permanently sterile.

These were the kinds of people legitimized by the activists who called for empathy and an end to ‘toxic masculinity’. Ignorance is no excuse. Frankly, even entertaining the notion that transgenderism or gender identity is anything but a scam was exceptionally dumb.

In short, repent and renew your mind.

For those who opposed and questioned this self-evident evil, take heart. You are doing God’s work. ‘The kingdom of God suffers violence, and the violent take it by force.’ We are in a war. And God wins in the end.