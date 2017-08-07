How to be a (useless) intellectual
Intellectuals perform for us the valuable task of demonstrating the sacred pointlessness of human existence. As Thomas Aquinas once wrote: 'It is necessary for the perfection of human society that there should be men who devote their lives to contemplation.'
I did pretty well at school. I got good marks. My teachers told me to be a lawyer, an engineer, o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.