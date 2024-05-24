Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TeroB's avatar
TeroB
May 24, 2024

Sounds like your choices in the upcoming elections in SA are as abysmal as mine here in the US. Not that anything ever changes with regard to people in western societies taking more responsibility for themselves and their actions, no matter who is elected president. The more we have, the lazier and more ungrateful we become.

Yeah, in my corner of the world it feels like a race to the bottom: ugly architecture, ugly rhetoric, ugly desires, ugly people (both physically and spiritually). With everyone seemingly dependent on the State. (Interesting fact: The COVID hysteria lasted as long as it did here because the Feds threatened to pull funding from the public transport authority, and the non-profit tax status of churches, for not going along with the hysteria—health and safety my ass.)

The future is not looking particularly prosperous when the vast majority of people don’t see a problem with unelected bureaucrats running everything, and intelligence agencies running psyops on their own populations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
MAGRIETHA DU PLESSIS's avatar
MAGRIETHA DU PLESSIS
May 24, 2024

Our vote at the moment is just survival, we will have to tackle the rest afterwards

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture