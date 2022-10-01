Once a week I will aim to provide you with links and commentary to important news and stories from around the world. This will be available to free subscribers for now.

But please consider the value and unique independence of this global analysis and consider subscribing.

The cost of a subscription is cheaper than a weekly newspaper.

Summary:

Is the Ukrainian conflict a mere distraction from Chinese ‘borg’ expansion in the likes of Canada and the US? This will form the lead of this edition and the following items are briefly covered. We never stopped to ask whether citizens of Eastern Ukrainian wanted to be a part of a NATO, US-dominated Ukraine. We wonder why decadent Weimar turned to extremism. How did civilized Germany turn to a man they never fully understood in the 30s? Maybe we can see an answer to puzzling question in our own time, in the shape of child mutilation.

I will look at the deep ramifications of Nord Stream sabotage and the energy crisis in the west and South Africa at a later point. (Along with the looming financial crisis.)

The Han Communist menace puts ‘Putler’ in the shade

China is no threat, apparently. They are no longer communist in practice. Business and trade will lead to western influence and democracy.

Look at the above image. Does it seem Maoism is dead?

Even Marx and Lenin were not doctrinaire communists. Because communist doctrine is meaningless and largely unknowable. Have you tried reading Marx?

The flimsy nature of the ideology is demonstrated by the fact that its most important implementation by Lenin overthrew one of the few legible points Marx made. Marx maintained a country had to pass through bourgeois capitalism before the glorious appearing of socialism. Plainly, Lenin ignored this. He also never really bothered about the dictatorship of the proletariat, instead being happy to allow his inner coterie of fake intellectuals assume power as a centrist democratic vanguard. He later allowed a return to some market trade when the country was starving.

But the jargon and Marxist doctrine hides a basic truth. Communism pretended to be ‘scientific socialism’. Of course, it is not. It is nothing but hatred and resentment of the west, of Christianity, of hierarchy, of ownership, dressed up as a modern rational rule of ‘the people’.

Marx and Engels and Lenin were just angry men with axes to grind, and some Hegelianism to burn.

So yes, China, with its fairly low tax rates and corporate state capitalism, is indeed communist.

When Putin was declared the new Hitler, in the update of western civil religion which cast the Austrian painter in the role of Satan, a grand mistake of strategy was made, or consummated.

A Russia which had denounced communism, and which was no longer truly powerful, had been pillaged by the west, while communist China had been welcomed in to the bosoms of all western countries, to take our jobs, and our resources.

And now, the west has succeeded in pushing Russia into some kind of alliance with China. At the same time, China’s natural enemies, Japan, the Koreas, Mongolia, and India, have either equally been shunned or neutered by American hegemony.

As BAP has noted, if the US were to withdraw from Asia, it is likely Japan and India would contain China for them.

Instead, the US maintains its bizarre ambivalence towards China, in which after making the country rich (indeed, after making it communist post-WWII), it now sabre-rattles and makes noises about defending Taiwan.

Ultimately, the use of China as elite-enrichment factory is probably the more powerful force. And I posit that China as western money launderer is now being deliberately hidden by obsession with Putin/Hitler, ‘Putler’.

We see this evidence all around us…

Why did Fauci and his underlings consider the lab-leak theory quite seriously, then make an abrupt turn days later?

Did it have something to do with a Fauci-endorsed donation to Harvard, from the world’s most valuable, but highly indebted real estate company, China’s Evergrande?

In early 2020, Evergrande sent its CEO and its Chief Health Officer (?) to meet with the Dean of Harvard Medical School, George Daley. Daley then reported on the meeting to the great man himself, Anthony Fauci, emailing him on February 2nd. Remember this and hold the thought for a moment.

On February 1st, Fauci had hosted a conference call with his underlings on the origins of covid. Under discussion was a 2015 study about modifying a bat coronavirus to make it transmissible in humans. Yes, they did that, and Fauci funded it.

The US Spectator reports:

The [media] discovery of this 2015 study appears to have been a giant red flag for Fauci, who was likely alarmed by the possibility that it might have been funded by the NIH (under which NIAID sits as one of twenty-seven constituent institutes) as it indeed was — despite the original publication failing to disclose this fact. Fauci forwarded the study to his deputy at NIAID, Hugh Auchincloss, with an ominous message: “Hugh: It is essential that we speak this AM… Read this paper as well as the e-mail that I will forward to you. You have tasks today that must be done.” Despite this, just three days after the conference call, a dramatic reversal took place regarding the scientists’ assessment of the possible origin of the virus. In a February 4 email that Andersen [a Fauci crony] wrote to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and which was forwarded to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Andersen claimed the data “conclusively show” that the virus was not engineered and that speculation about a possible lab leak was nothing more than “conspiracy” and “fringe” theories spread by “crackpots.”

On the same day of this email, Evergrande pledged $115 million to Harvard.

The Spectator reminds us of long-standing links between Chinese communists and one of America’s most prestigious and powerful insitutions:

Harvard’s ties to the CCP date to 1978, when William C. Hsiao, a professor of public health at Harvard, landed a meeting with China’s then-minister of health. Out of that first relationship was born the Harvard China Health Partnership, which exists to this day.

But not only did China hi-jack the US covid response, years ago it had already stolen US defense technology.

BAP has reported on this here where he points his listeners to a 1998 Washington Post article entitled ‘The Clinton Standard’:

Admiring mention has been made in this space before of the Clinton Standard on what constitutes a quid pro quo -- "I don't believe you can find any evidence of the fact that I had changed government policy solely because of a contribution" -- but now that The Most Ethical Administration in History stands accused of the almost cartoonishly bad act of selling out national security to the People's Republic of China, it is worth taking a closer look at the Clinton Standard, at work here in all its shining, lovely synchronicity.

What did Clinton do?

The Democratic Party had received donations from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army via a cut-out, as well as from Loral, a US satellite company.

Loral was concerned about US sanctions against launching of US satellites by the Chinese.

Clinton ended the sanctions the day after his re-election and two years later, allowed Loral to share important technology with the Chinese.

John Kerry, Democratic presidential candidate in 2004 and Obama and Biden climate czar, had this reported about him by NBC news in 2004:

Senator John Kerry, D-MA, unwittingly tried to help a Chinese espionage agent and arms dealer in 1996 in return for campaign contributions for his Senate reelection campaign, according to congressional and other documents, interviews, and photographs.

Unwittingly.

But not only did China steal US defense technology, later it seized the US rare earth mineral industry

From a 1997 Los Angeles Times story about an influential California senator:

On Capitol Hill, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has emerged as one of the staunchest proponents of closer U.S. relations with China, fighting for permanent most-favored-nation trading status for Beijing. At the same time, far from the spotlight, Feinstein’s husband, Richard C. Blum, has expanded his private business interests in China--to the point that his firm is now a prominent investor inside the communist nation… Since 1995, Feinstein has made three visits to confer with senior government officials in Beijing. Blum has accompanied her each time at his own expense and has attended many of her meetings with President Jiang Zemin and other top Chinese leaders--an unusual degree of access for a private businessman. On their trip to China in January of last year, Blum accompanied Feinstein to dinner with Jiang in the exclusive leaders’ enclave, Zhongnanhai.

In 2015, it was reported by the New Yorker that Feinstein and her husband had hosted China’s former President Jiang Zemin for Thanksgiving as a guest at their home in San Francisco.

In 2018, it emerged that Feinstein had employed in her office a Chinese spy for the past 20 years.

It gets worse.

Feinstein would lead the charge to shut down a mine in California that produced vital rare earth metals for computing, batteries, cell phones, and various military applications using a desert protection law. This ensured China would control rare earth mineral supply for the US and the planet.

And Feinstein’s husband has business interests in Chinese mining.

Of course, we know already about Joe Biden’s massive interests in China owing to his son’s extensive dealings there with Chinese spies and government business fronts.

Is Canada a Chinese Colony?

If the US is ‘captured’, it appears that Canada is basically just a Chinese colony.

Consider after all, the stringency applied in their lockdowns, as dictated by Fidel Castro’s illegitimate son, Justin Trudeau.

Then there’s this, which is real:

Chinese gangs operate major fentanyl smuggling rings in Canada, no doubt sending it across the border to the US too:

Of course, to aid them, Trudeau has decided to legalize fentanyl, which just happen to be causing an epidemic of deaths of despair in both Canada and the US.

A new book, Wilfull Blindness, by Sam Cooper, details how Chinese money laundering has “effectively made Canada’s west coast a headquarters for corporate and industrial espionage by the CCP.”

And these ruthless entrepreneurs have used Vancouver and Canada to export their criminal model to other countries around the world including Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Cooper finds that the RCMP’s 2019 arrest of its top intelligence official, Cameron Ortis, raises many frightening questions. Could Chinese transnational criminals and state actors targeting Canada’s industrial and technological crown jewels have gained protection from the Mounties?

Even the mass graves hoax in which Trudeau took a knee and for which the Pope apologized appears to be a kind of Chinese psy-op.

From an article entitled The year of the graves: How the world’s media got it wrong on residential school graves:

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab found that right through the summer, the Chinese government’s propaganda channels were bursting with accounts of Canada’s residential school uproars. Within two months of the initial “mass grave” headlines out of Kamloops, the Chinese Communist Party’s various multilingual propaganda sites had carried more than 90 stories about the graves.

The world keeps hyper-ventilating about Ukraine and Putin while making BRICS stronger.

Meanwhile, the communists in China continue the old project of world revolution.

What do the people of Donbass want?

Eva Bartlett is a ‘conspiracy theorist’ who travels to Syria and Eastern Ukraine to report on what she sees and hears.

Her footage from the referenda held throughout Eastern Ukraine on the issue of joining Russia is quite startling.

The UN charter declares the right of self-determination for peoples.

NATO went to war against Serbia ostensibly for this principle when Kosovo, which is the historic heart of Serbia, wanted to break away from the ancient country.

Perhaps the UN charter has a secret protocol stating the principle only applies to Muslims in Europe.

When the US funded a coup in Ukraine in 2014, and literally handpicked the new government, it was obvious that the millions of Russians who suddenly found themselves Ukrainian after the chaotic dissolution of the Soviet state were not simply going to adopt a new Eurocentric, pro-American identity.

Predictably, conflict broke out. It is not true the Ukrainian war broke out this year. Russian Eastern Ukraine, seeking to exit Ukraine, has been targeted by Ukraine and its western-led commandos since 2014. Civilian areas have been bombed consistently over the past eight year.

Bartlett, a Canadian, interviewed various voters in the Donbass as they voted in the referenda.

Here is a selection:

Perhaps, just maybe, the media that brought us covid and St George Floyd, might not be trustworthy on the story of Eastern Ukraine.

The United States of Weimar

To wonder why normal German people turned to Hitler should not be a forbidden question.

It should surely be asked over and over to avoid a return to Hitlerism in advanced countries.

Something they do not tell you about Weimar Germany was its very early experiments with transsexual surgery and the normalizing of bizarre sexual fetishes. See the film Cabaret for the sanitized version.

One of the first libraries burnt by the Nazi was the collection of works housed by the Institute of Sexology in Berlin.

Costume party at the Institute for Sexual Research in Berlin, date and photographer unknown. Founder Magnus Hirschfeld ( in glasses ) holds hands with his partner, Karl Giese ( center )

From Scientific American’s paean to Hirchfield, the groundbreaking proponent of gender theory in Europe:

Hirschfeld’s study of sexual intermediaries was no trend or fad; instead it was a recognition that people may be born with a nature contrary to their assigned gender. And in cases where the desire to live as the opposite sex was strong, he thought science ought to provide a means of transition. He purchased a Berlin villa in early 1919 and opened the Institut für Sexualwissenschaft (the Institute for Sexual Research) on July 6. By 1930 it would perform the first modern gender-affirmation surgeries in the world. The institute would ultimately house an immense library on sexuality, gathered over many years and including rare books and diagrams and protocols for male-to-female (MTF) surgical transition. In addition to psychiatrists for therapy, he had hired Ludwig Levy-Lenz, a gynecologist. Together, with surgeon Erwin Gohrbandt, they performed male-to-female surgery called Genitalumwandlung—literally, “transformation of genitals.” This occurred in stages: castration, penectomy and vaginoplasty. (The institute treated only trans women at this time; female-to-male phalloplasty would not be practiced until the late 1940s.) Patients would also be prescribed hormone therapy, allowing them to grow natural breasts and softer features.

When you start summoning the demon, do not be surprised when the demon arrives.

If you force people to choose between perversion and militant fascism, they will choose fascism.

What Hirschfield did in Berlin, is happening now even in US states like Tennessee.

Of course it is definitely happening in cities like Boston:

And schools in San Francisco are transitioning kids in secret, unbeknownst to parents.

Why is this happening?

Well, it turns out, if you drum it into kid that their white identity is irredeemably tainted, they look for a new identity.

Changing race is forbidden, but not gender.

From City Journal’s The Assault on Children’s Psyches:

Patricia (a pseudonym) is the mother of a teenage girl who in recent years has come to identify as transgender. She lives in California, considers herself progressive, votes Democrat, and leads a group for parents of children with rapid onset gender dysphoria (ROGD)—that is, youth who suddenly experience distress with their bodies and believe that undergoing medical “transition” will make them whole again. When I spoke to her recently, she recounted how her daughter’s at-first-lesbian and then trans identity emerged in response to feelings of shame about being white. I have since spoken to more than a dozen ROGD parents and parent-group leaders who tell a similar story. Their schools compulsively tell their children how awful it is to be white, how white people enjoy unearned “privilege,” how they benefit from “systems” put in place by and for white people for the sole purpose of oppressing “people of color.” Plagued by guilt, the children—almost all of them girls—rush to the sanctuary of “LGBTQ+” identity.

If being happily white, Christian, and not gay or transgender becomes a far-right position, well then…

And add a bit of rampant inflation in the mix…