Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
Oct 1, 2022

I'm 46.

I remember at 14 years of age all of these 'made in China' pencils began to appear, (they were poor quality, regularly broke but they were cheap) in our school when previously they had all been marked 'made in Britain.

I asked a teacher why this was and he explained that trade deals had been arranged whereby the British would now be able to buy Chinese products.

At 16 years old I remember thinking that allowing the Chinese to sell cheap pencils in the UK would undermine our pencil manufacturers and that this was a bad idea, especially as the Chinese were communist and that trading with them to the detriment of our manufacturers made no sense.

Similarly a few years later I was at University, and went into a general purpose store called Wilco's (a large chain store), they proudly displayed a sign that stated all the products they sold were British made.

By the third year of my studies the sign was gone, most products now marked 'made in China'

I ddn't understand it at the time but years later I realised that those in power in the West made China strong because they want the authoritarian model of governance that we see in China to be the template for the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ASensibleMan's avatar
ASensibleMan
Oct 1, 2022

Amazing amount of Jews involved in all this. And the CEO of Loral who committed treason (in my opinion) was also Jewish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture