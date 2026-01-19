Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexsyd's avatar
alexsyd
Jan 19

Thanks for this very good synopsis. I can't really argue with any of it. Trump's an enigma. To me, at least.

Maybe he's more form than content. Or, he genuinely is confused himself. He does have far more pro -white middle class types in his admin, or at least not actual openly hostile Modernist liberals.

There's Stephen Miller who co-founded America First Legal, an NGO that battles race and even sex quotas.

There's Hegseth throwing out DEI and transgenders in the military. He just published a Youtube where he says they are ending "disadvantaged" quotas for military contracts.

Trump tariffs have helped move jobs and investment back to the US. Unfortunately, AI and robots will have to be used in order to compete with the Rest of the World paying workers 1/15th to 1/10th of Western levels.

I think white men (in Europe as well) have dug themselves so many holes in the past 60 years or so that is's going to take generations (if ever) to change from the sacred victim, entitled parasite culture (symbolized by Kneeling Nancy) that has consumed the West, to something resembling the pre-Enlightenment privilege, obligation, honor, divine order traditional one.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
One Good Eye's avatar
One Good Eye
Jan 19

Hi Chris, great paper !!

You need to remember Trump is the personification of politics. Focus on emotion and not fact, find an existing crowd with radical ties and declare leadership, tell everyone exactly what they want to hear, use the platform to self-enrichment, create controversial events to distract media from dirty dealings.

I just wonder who ended up with all those Epstein party pictures and how they encourage others to take advice.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Waldburger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture