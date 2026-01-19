Trump in 2015:

Obama beat Clinton and McCain in 2008 largely because he was on record as having opposed the Iraq War, making him seem far more interested in domestic affairs.

The same thing happened in 2016 when Trump beat Clinton. Trump went into pro-Bush states and slammed neocon policies and the Bushes:

Despite all the cheers in the audience, Jeb Bush got smashed in the primary elections.

Note also Trump’s statement that he is a self-funder. He would go on to mock Marco Rubio (his current foreign secretary), standing next to him above, for taking donations from the highly Zionist Adelson family.

The Adelsons would later become the second biggest donor of his 2024 campaign, second only to Musk.

In 2016, Trump was echoing another Republican who had campaigned against the Bushes on a platform of ‘America First’ and ‘A Republic not an Empire,’ Pat Buchanan. Buchanan ran for President in the 90s, opposing both parties for disastrous trade deals which sent jobs to Asian sweatshops, open borders, and disastrous wars in the Middle East. In short, an imperialism for the benefit of a global elite of moneychangers over and against citizens. He would be called a traitor by George Bush’s speechwriter when he opposed the Iraqi invasion.

In one famous speech, he described a poignant scene from his campaign:

There were those workers at the James River Paper Mill, in Northern New Hampshire in a town called Groveton – tough, hearty men. None of them would say a word to me as I came down the line, shaking their hands one by one. They were under a threat of losing their jobs at Christmas. And as I moved down the line, one tough fellow about my age just looked up and said to me, “Save our jobs.”

Another person who could be said to have been influential in 2016 was the writer Steve Sailer, who had been cancelled before being cancelled was a thing. Nonetheless, influential people still read his work on mailing lists and offbeat blogs.

Sailer was a conservative critic of Bush and the ‘neocons’ who agitated for regime change and American policing over the entire planet. His critique was memorably put in a simple pejorative slogan describing both parties’ policies: ‘Invade the world; invite the world.’ (He also propounded the ‘Sailer strategy.’ Looking at election numbers, he pointed out that Republicans could win majorities again simply by turning out low-propensity white voters.)

Followers of Sailer and Buchanan were the reason Trump won. He managed to attract people who would never vote for a Bush or a Mitt Romney, and had, in fact, previously voted for Obama, because they believed he cared about those left behind. (Despite Obama mocking working-class voters for clinging to guns and religion while waiting for jobs that would never come back, and before becoming the ultimate Wall Street candidate.)

Left-wing film-maker, Michael Moore, despite hating Trump, predicted his upset win, and put this all so perfectly that a speech he made was used in a Trump campaign ad:

Was the system described above overturned?

In some cases, maybe.

In his first term, he did prioritize American energy sources; he did nominate judges who would overturn the bizarre abortion ruling that guaranteed abortion till birth as some previously unwritten constitutional right; he did re-negotiate trade deals; he didn’t start any wars; he did escalate the deportation of illegal immigrants already begun by Obama; and wages of the working class increased faster than the upper classes for the first time in decades.

But, he armed Ukraine, unlike Obama. He did bomb Assad, to the cheers of all his erstwhile detractors, and, come 2020, he succumbed a great deal to the covid madness, and rolled out and boasted of a disastrous, military-led vaccine operation. Somehow, because he seemed to be on the saner side of masks and mandates, he was still able to foster a ‘MAHA’ movement within the ‘MAGA’ tent.

His second term was supposed to be even more ‘Trumpian.’ He and Musk were going to revolutionize big government and go to Mars. He was going to end the Ukraine War on Day One. He had Bobby Kennedy onboard to fight against Big Pharma, and Tulsi Gabbard to fight against the security state that had thwarted him in his first term. He was going to release the JFK files and the Epstein files. Most of all, he was going to deport the tens of millions of people who had surged the border after Biden had assured the world that he would no longer fulfil the basic function of any executive: protect the borders and national integrity of the country.

It has been a year since he was sworn in. What’s happened?

Something interesting to note. At the beginning of last year, his approval rating, according to pollsters who had accurately predicted the election, was at an all-time high, particularly as Musk focused on auditing the government and players like Gabbard and Kennedy were confirmed to cabinet. Zelensky and South African President, Ramaphosa, were rebuked in the Oval Office in front of the world. Overwhelming majorities favour an end to mass immigration, and even Biden’s son would come to acknowledge they had fumbled the issue badly.

But then things took a turn…

Israel became the focus. Trump bombed Iran, despite the protestations of the late Charlie Kirk. He even tweeted out Make Iran Great Again.

He fell out with Musk (mostly as a result of Musk’s political naivety it must be said) and then he mocked the issue of the ‘Epstein files’ which had previously been a symbol of global elite depravity, at the encouragement of ‘MAGA.’

His support amongst young men who had overwhelmingly backed him cratered. To be frank, young people are sick of hearing about Israel and having to give them military aid. Weapons continue to flow to the Saudis. Aid is still pumped out to the Egyptians at the behest of Israel.

Notably, this falling of support is not because of deportations, tariffs etc. His voters are saying he is not doing enough of what he promised.

Meanwhile, he made deals with the CEO of Pfizer in the Oval Office…

… He hosted the new President of Syria, a literal Al Qaeda militant, who the US and Israel had helped to topple Assad, a brutal leader who had nonetheless protected the Christians in his country. (This should put to paid the notion that the Saudi-loving US and Israel are truly troubled by jihadi Islam. Including in Iran, who opposed ISIS.)

The bizarre war in Ukraine continues. Trump complains that Zelensky won’t acknowledge his losses in the field but the fact is Zelensky would negotiate a deal the moment Trump declares an end to the supply of American arms. America provoked the war, from the 2014 US-backed putsch, in order not to help Ukraine, but to bring NATO forces closer to Moscow and to bleed Russia as they did in the 1980s when they armed the mujahideen in the decade-long Soviet-Afghan War. Trump, despite his rhetoric, seems to share the goals here of the American deep state. Not good news for normal Ukrainian citizens, Russia, or Europe.

And now we come to Venezuela, Greenland, and Iran. What is happening there? While we tentatively try to flesh out some answers, bear in mind that everytime a ‘foreign adventure,’ seemingly not strictly related to the clear national interest of the Republic, Trump’s support takes further hits.

First of all, Venezuela.

The rationale for the arrest and rendition of Maduro is odd. It has been claimed it is for drugs charges. This makes no sense. Venezuela is not a mass producer of cocaine (opioids sold by US companies and Chinese fentanyl brought in via Canada/Mexico are the chief problems anyway). The claim that Maduro heads up some drug cartel has also been dropped from the charges he faces in New York.

This is also not regime change, because his deputy, who was probably conspiring against him herself, is equally a ‘Chavista’ - a Venezuelan leftist.

What about oil? Exxon has already said the oil-fields there are ‘uninvestable’ and the cost of doing business there, combined with low oil prices, means they are not really interested. Equally, when Trump said the US would take the oil at market prices, the irony was not lost on many, as Venezuela has been desperate to sell oil at market prices to the US because currently they are heavily sanctioned and consequently suffering from a battered economy (their socialism doesn’t help).

However, Trump is pressing Exxon and others to go in anyway. Perhaps it also helps that a major Trump donor, hedge fund Elliott Management, is about to get its hands on a major Venezuelan state-owned oil company Citgo. I can’t get into the weeds of how a Venezuelan state company could be sold to an American company but it concerns sanctions and international courts.

Here is where it gets even more interesting. Elliott is owned by one Paul Singer. Despite supporting Trump now, Singer actually funded the dossier that kicked off ‘Russia-gate’ - the debunked theory that Putin ‘owns’ Trump and interfered in the election. Hillary Clinton and Obama just ran with the disinformation Singer paid for.

What else does Singer fund? Pro-LGBT charities, Christian lobby groups for Israel, and anti-Iran lobby groups in Washington DC. The man is a caricature.

Tucker Carlson exposed how he made his wealth a few years ago:

America first? An end to imperial adventures?

Latin America is also seeing a wave of new alliances with Israel entitled ‘The Isaac Accord.’ And Venezuela is notoriously pro-Palestine. Was that a motive?

Of course, it’s also likely that Trump is marking a return to the old Monroe Doctrine where access to the western hemisphere is barred to any other great power - in this case that would be China, Iran, and Russia, who have all invested in Venezuela.

The Monroe Doctrine is, of course, highly hypocritical, as the US regularly involves itself in other hemispheres. But when you are the most powerful country on earth, they let you do it…

However, it is again important to note that Trump did not topple the ‘Chavist’ regime in Venezuela. What gives, then? Will the Doctrine be enforced simply by US command?

Maybe. Let’s see.

Next, Greenland.

Why the push to invade/purchase Greenland, a territory belonging to Denmark, a member of the US-dominated military alliance NATO?

The US occupied Greenland during World War II, and afterwards signed an agreement with Denmark that allowed for it to maintain a military presence on the island (which it still has to this day despite voluntary downsizing). There is nothing stopping the US, according to the agreement, extending its presence on the island. After all, Denmark is within the NATO umbrella and the US has many bases throughout NATO countries.

There is nothing stopping asking for drilling rights, and the US has already been allowed in to conduct geological surveys.

What’s the motivation then?

Could it simply be a kind of flex? Maybe that’s what Venezuela was too. A signal that despite Afghanistan and Iraq, the US can still decapitate other states.

Word is going around, however, that one man gave Trump the idea, Ronald Lauder, the heir to the Estee-Lauder make-up fortune.

Lauder is a not entirely dissimilar figure to Singer. He did support Trump in 2016, but soured on him and backed Nikki Haley in the Republican primary. His philanthropy focuses on Israel. He has contributed to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the Jewish National Fund, the World Jewish Congress, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Theological Seminary, Rabbinical College of America, Brandeis University, and the Abraham Fund. He has stakes in Israeli media too.

Records now show he has bought major stakes in Greenland firms.

Trump is saying Greenland is needed to keep China and Russia out of the hemisphere, but Greenland is already part of NATO via Denmark.

Regardless of the motives, the effect has been to alienate Europe. It has given eurocrats the chance to pose as great European patriots, to the detriment of pro-Trump figures who oppose mass immigration into the continent and ‘woke’ dominance of the EU.

Trump’s actions might indeed have a similar effect to what happened in Canada, after he talked of Canada becoming the 51st state. The Liberal party of Trudeau was set for a demolition but then became great patriotic defenders of the country. The radically pro-LGBT, pro-open borders regime somehow remianed in power in a kneejerk reaction to Trump.

Third, Iran.

What is actually going on in Iran?

I am going to seem like a stuck record but I did notice something that was actually first reported live on Israeli TV:

Of course, if news channels outside of Israel said this, it would be considered ‘anti-semitic’.

As far as I am able to tell, Iranian street merchants, generally supportive of the Ayatollah, took to the streets recently to protest a new tax. This protest gathered force because the whole country is suffering under massive inflation and government debt, as oil prices have declined and the US sanctions have become more and more draconian.

It seems, however, that these protests were then infiltrated by foreign actors. Mosques began to be burnt. Violence began to break out. The Iranian security forces responded with force, and are back in control.

The news that they have killed over 12 000 protestors is baseless, though. That figure came from an Israeli/Saudi backed website. Many of the photos and video going around online were also not from Iran, but scenes from the US.

Whilst US bombing and perhaps even regime change seemed on the cards a few days ago, it seems as though Iran has heeded calls to release, or at least not execute, some protestors and given Trump a kind of ‘out’. Apparently Vance remains a dove in the White House too. Nonetheless, US ships are now offshore…

It is unclear what the US wants, however. The Iranian economy is so bad that protests will probably begin again at some point. That gives the US leverage in terms of sanctions and also possible windows for further military strikes.

Iran is dominated by its Revolutionary Guards who are armed, powerful, and consist of 125 000 men. They also have a navy. Most Iranians are not pro-America. Any puppet regime would lack credibility, including the Shah whom most locals apparently hate. Regime change would thus be very, very messy and make Iraq, Libya, and Syria look small-fry.

But regime change may not be the goal. Israeli strategy has long been simply the destabilisation of its neighbours into rump states at constant low-grade civil war between constituent ethnicities. That is happening right now as the Syrian regime, now an ally of the US, bombs other erstwhile US allies, the Kurds. Recall Henry Kissinger’s famous words: ‘It is dangerous to be America’s enemy. It is deadly to be America’s friend.’

Iran has been on the cards for a long, long time. Former NATO Commander, US General Wesley Clark, famously laid out the ‘7 countries plan’ after 9/11:

The Global American Empire (The GAE)

In other words, the long-term policy, across Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden regimes, remains largely consistent across the Trump era.

People often assume Trump to be vengeful and vindictive. The reality has been that he is incredibly gracious to his enemies.

When journalists leaked news from the Obama White House, he relentlessly tapped their phones and spied on them. Trump maybe says some mean things. When a 75-year-old man threatened Biden on Facebook to a handful of followers, the FBI showed up at his house and killed him. A figure like Paul Singer destroyed Trump’s first term. Trump’s Venezuelan adventure is probably going to make him even richer.

He is gracious, in a political sense, to a fault. He brings his enemies back into the tent to such an extent that they dominate the platform upon which he ran against their policies.

One way to interpret this is that Trump, at least on foreign policy, serves as containment for the enduring regime. Trump is a pressure valve for disgruntled Americans, and perhaps even people around the globe.

Trump’s election gives people the feeling the system is being challenged, aggressively, giving the deep state political cover to just carry on as normal.

Of course, this is simplistic. Trump has massively reversed some immigration policy. And I think, or hope, that under him total war is less likely than under a Kamala Harris.

There are some further troubling signs, though.

It looks as though in the next American budget, Republicans will vote not to defund the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), who function as ‘the color revolution’ wing of the US security state. In other words, neconservative ‘Trotskyism’ and the imposition of rainbow flags around the world at the barrel of a gun. These are the people who repeatedly opposed Trump in his first term and push the foreign policy agenda his supporters hate.

Then, since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, there has been no crackdown on the George Soros-funded NGOs which train antifa shock troops, fund public prosecutors who are soft on crime and guarantee no-cash bail for criminals etc. Apparently donors have pressured Trump to avoid these confronatations, which, while popular with majority, would be deeply unpopular with elites.

And, of course, he just appointed Tony Blair, the Dark Lord of vaccine mandates, enforced multiculturalism, and ‘humanitarian’ interventionism, to the executive of the new Gaza ‘Peace Board.’

In other words, despite Trump, the US would remain an antifa global imperium, enforcing a multiculturalism that acts as an acid for all cultures, a continued financialisation of the European and American economies, to the detriment of the middle class, and thus a continued global chaos enjoyed by Big Tech and bankers, welfare recipients, and few others. In other words, as I have written about before, anarcho-tyranny.

It seems nothing stops the GAE train but some future American collapse, probably owing to demographics and debt.

Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support this work.

You will receive access to all posts as well as a free copy of my book, Rage and Love: A Memoir of White South Africa in an Age of Destruction. The book can also be found on Amazon and Takealot.