Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Protect & Survive's avatar
Protect & Survive
Jun 1, 2024

Thanks, Chris, an excellent example of the past extending the invisible hand of the banksters (money cabal) into contemporary South Africa which I observe from my perch on a mountain in Simoms Town. May I humbly proffer my take on this history? https://austrianpeter.substack.com/p/boers-and-blood-no-ww3-dispossession?r=hhrlz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Chris Waldburger and others
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
Jun 1, 2024

Go to Britain and ask if people know about the "scorched earth" and concentration camps, where women and children starved to death, and they just never got taught about it.

It's the same with WWII and Eisenhower's "Other Losses", post WWII Slow death Camps where the German "prisoners of war" were starved to death.

Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aV8kNeIsAxX8/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture