A Grey Shroud Descends Upon the Vaccinated World.

The pseudonymous El Gato Malo revisits his series on Swedish infertility post-vaccination.

And it’s not good news. Sweden got the vast majority of its adults vaccinated between April and July 2021. Nine months later, fertility dropped suddenly.

From Malo:

Note that the drop began in January 2022, 9 months after April 2021. An 11% drop year on year is inexplicable by non-biological reasons.

We do know that prior studies have shown that post-vaccination sperm counts have been shown to have drop dramatically.

El Gato Malo is at pains to say that more data is required before conclusions can be drawn. But the invaluable anonymous writer is concerned enough to conclude the following (in his usual lower-case style):

the fact that this issue was not only not studied pre-release but actively denied and called conspiracy by those that approved, advocated, and mandated vaccines is frankly horrifying. if this does turn out to have sterilized or significantly reduced fertility for a large number of people, it’s going to be the greatest medical scandal in human history. there will be nothing else that could even come close. but we have not proven this and so let’s be very careful. contrary to much practice of late, big claims require big evidence and high certainty. that said, the fact that this is not currently front and center at CDC and 20 other national health agencies who have the data here and could do the truly dispositive work like “measuring relative fertility rates between the vaxxed and unvaxxed” (data that exists nowhere in the public sphere that i have seen) is way past dereliction of duty and into willful data suppression. it’s outlandish to be having this debate now after billions took these drugs and disturbing to see how incurious the alleged organs of public health seem to be about any risks or side effects from this program. at a certain point, that stunning lack of interest itself starts to become evidentiary.

This is the rub. Deaths are up, births are down. But nobody cares. We were all told to mask up, vax up, and stay home for the sake of life. It was always a ruse.

Europe No Longer Believes In Itself. Observe its Oncoming Deindustrialisation.

If not having babies signals pessimism about the future of one’s society, the second, connected, signal, is an unwillingness to generate one’s own energy, an unwillingness to build and to grow.

I have written before about the oncoming black hole facing both Britain and Europe (and in particular Germany) this coming winter. I would like to refer you now to a grim prediction from the world’s oldest magazine, Britain’s Spectator, entitled, Europe’s descent into deindustrialisation.

From economist Philip Pilkington:

The rapid economic collapse that Britain is facing is simply an accelerated version of what the whole of Europe is about to go through; unsustainable borrowing to fund the gap between high energy prices and what households can actually afford. With the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, there is now no feasible way back. Europe can no longer physically import Russian gas – prices will remain high until Europe builds more energy capacity, which could take years. What is likely to come of this? High energy prices will render European manufacturing uncompetitive. European manufacturers will be forced to pass through the higher energy costs in the form of higher prices and consumers will find it cheaper to buy products from countries with normal energy prices.

Cheap, reliable energy is something many people find fashionable to sneer at, but, as South Africans know, when it gets switched off, and the jobs begin to disappear, and the nights get long and dark, one finds oneself peering into an abyss of a post-industrial future.

There is no need for this. Gas, coal, and nuclear power are net goods in society. They should be supported, especially nuclear.

We all want miraculous fusion technology to solve the energy supply problem once and for all, but in the meantime there is no need to commit civilizational suicide.

Europe, to save the ice sheets, which are far thicker in the Arctic than 20 years ago, and which are melting so rapidly in the Antarctic that the seas are set to rise… three inches… over the next hundred years, has turned to unreliable, unsustainable wind farms and solar fields.

Germany had hoped to rely on Russian gas for a few more decades whilst it completed this transition. Alas.

From the Spectator again:

Higher energy prices mean that Europe must send more euros and pounds abroad to get energy and so the value of imports rises and these higher import costs are fed through to consumers as businesses try to offset rising energy costs by raising prices. The situation is no longer remotely sustainable. This is almost certainly our 1929 moment. In the 1930s, Europe fell into an economic black hole. Its economy collapsed and so all the trade that it did with the rest of the world was sucked down the hole with it. Europe then turned in on itself and started raising trade barriers to eke out some semblance of economic normality. This was a classic case of what economists called the ‘fallacy of composition’: what was good for Europe in particular, was bad for the world economy and since Europe was part of the world economy, it turned out to be bad for Europe too. The world slipped into depression. Could the same thing happen today? The Office of the United States Trade Representative estimates that the United States engaged in over $5.6 trillion of trade – roughly 26 per cent of GDP – in 2019. In the same year, trade with the European Union was estimated at $1.1 trillion – that is approximately 20 per cent of total trade. As European falls into the hole, this trade will fall with it. The American economy, already frail, will likely fall too.

At some level, the energy crisis reflects our own human energy. When we no longer believe anything, no longer build anything, energy flees as we allow apathy to consume us. A great depression is always a great depression. Go to Europe. The great depression is already on every street corner.

Biden Regime is Coming for Those Who Resist His Assault on Children.

Christopher Rufo continues his sterling work on the new radical gender tyranny stalking schools and hospitals:

The American Medical Association asks the federal government to prosecute critics of radical gender medicine.

Last week, the American Medical Association, the Children’s Hospital Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland requesting that the Department of Justice “take swift action to investigate and prosecute” “high-profile users on social media” who have allegedly created a “campaign of disinformation” against children’s hospitals that offer “gender-affirming health care,” leading to threats and harassment, including a bomb-threat hoax at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Boston Children’s Hospital recently made headlines for suggesting that babies know from the womb whether they are transgender or not. (Which would seem to imply that abortion is potentially transgender genocide.)

More from the New York Post about this hospital:

The Harvard-affiliated hospital created the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in America, according to its Center for Gender Surgery website… The hospital has come under fire recently after it modified language on its website stating it performs gender-affirmation surgeries on minors. The website now states teens must be 18 years old to be eligible for surgery…

Yes, criticizing such people and institutions is now akin to terrorism, and the FBI, at the behest of the major doctors and pediatrics associations, will now possibly be kicking down doors.

Back to Rufo:

The letter poses three significant problems. First, the medical associations obscure the radical nature of so-called “gender-affirming care.” The basic facts, which have caused justifiable public outrage, are well-established: according to the medical literature, American doctors have been administering puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and experimental gender surgeries on minors—including double-mastectomies for girls, which involves surgically removing the breasts, and vaginoplasties for boys, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning the tissue into an artificial vagina… On the surface, it would seem like a fool’s errand: there is no legal basis for prosecuting journalists for engaging in public criticism on a controversial topic. But Garland’s Justice Department has a troubling history of using the power of law enforcement to intimidate political opponents. Last year, using a letter from the National School Boards Association as a pretext, he mobilized the FBI counterterrorism division against conservative parents who were protesting, at school board meetings, about critical race theory in the classroom.

There was previously an American president who did not do this kind of thing, but he did mean tweets so they sent him into exile.

Remember, groups like the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics were the people who we are all meant to trust unquestioningly, as experts.

The warnings were there, and remain. US nurse who fainted after shot disappears.

And finally, Jordan Schachtel is investigating the troubling disappearance of Tiffany Dover, the inconvenient vaccination ‘role model’ from December 2020.

With tens of billions of dollars in revenue on the line, and a “safe and effective” stamp of approval from the U.S. government, this was not the launch of a widespread marketing campaign that Pfizer and the Public Health establishment had hoped for. But that was just the beginning of the Tiffany Dover mystery. The incident sparked endless speculation on social media, with many entertaining the possibility that Tiffany Dover was severely injured by the vaccine, or even killed on the spot. This fast became a nightmare PR situation for both the medical center and the vaccine rollout campaign. On December 21, 2020, four days after she got the shot, CHI Memorial continued its damage control operation by featuring Tiffany in a short video, surrounded by her colleagues. “Nurse leadership supports Tiffany,” read one sign. “We got the shot,” says another. For reasons unknown, that video has been wiped from social media, and the official accounts that posted it have since taken it down. And that was the last time Dover was documented in a public setting. As of this writing, that counts for over 650 days of silence. For almost two years, Dover, a once prolific social media user on Instagram and elsewhere, has remained entirely off the grid, an unheard of phenomena for a millennial in 2022. The nurse manager has gone completely dark, her whereabouts remain unknown, and her family has remained tight-lipped about the whole episode. Unsurprisingly, this has fueled more and more speculation about the status of Dover’s health.

Schachtel debunks the ‘death certificate’ circulating online, but uncovers circumstantial evidence that she is unwell and is bound by some kind of non-disclosure agreement.

Of course, we live in an age where so many people are generally unwell, struggling to fight off infections, having dizzy spells, or sudden heart problems.

Why is that?