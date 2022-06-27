I will write about the abortion news from the USA at another stage. Suffice to say, I have read the Supreme Court’s opinion, and as per usual, will endeavour to provide you with thoughtful, direct analysis on controversial issues, with no quarter given to political correctness or ideology. And unlike 99% of other reporting, I would have done the reading.

At this stage, let me just say that the global superpower has aborted on average around a million babies a year since it was declared a constitutional right by seven judges in 1973 (despite abortion not being mentioned in any part of the US Constitution). That shocking statistic should give us all pause.

Today I want to present you another story that deals with fertility.

Latest data points to fertility rates in the developed world falling off a cliff.

US, Asian, and European populations have been dying off slowly for years as fertility rates have dropped well below replacement levels.

Now it appears that something mysterious in 2021 has caused an acceleration in this depopulation.

Let’s start with Taiwan.

Germany:

Netherlands:

Switzerland:

The raw numbers do not quite signal what an emergency this is.

These countries are dying out already. Fertility rates in the developed world have been below replacement level for decades. Nations like Italy, Korea, Spain, Ukraine and Japan are disappearing. Europe is aging rapidly and the gap is being filled by migrants. China is facing a grey crisis too and has done away with its one-child policy as a result. An acceleration like the above shows signals catastrophe, a coming society of mostly old people, with not enough people to work and provide for the rest, a dystopian apocalypse.

The real question now, is what is causing this?

Could it be this?

I cannot think of other candidates, given the dramatic drop we are seeing. As you can see below, births, even in a declining population like the German one, do not suddenly drop off. They decline slowly.

We are seeing something beyond cultural shifts, something physical.

Some might say depopulation is good. The planet cannot sustain so many people.

First of all, this is not true. There is enough space and food for us all.

Second of all, the human adventure is meant to mean something. Life is meant to be lived and passed on - otherwise where would you and I be? It is deeply unhealthy for whole cultures and civilizations to end with, as Elon Musk, puts it, a bunch of elderly people in diapers, nothing to be built, nothing to be dared or gained.

Third, this crash in fertility has clearly not been chosen. It is happening TO people.

We were told lockdowns and vaccines were healthy, effective, and safe.

Something terrible has instead happened.