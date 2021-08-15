Face-covering, school-closing regime returns to Afghanistan
You can follow the Taliban live on Twitter, but not Trump. Liberal hypocrisy has no shame.
The history of Afghanistan is bizarre. Alexander the Great came unstuck there (not before Kandahar was named after him). The British turned tail there in 1919. The Soviets in 1989. Both empires did not last much longer after that.
But still the US had the hubris to assume they could impose a liberal state on a tribal, decentralized state.
Twenty years l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.