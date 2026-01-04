Chris Waldburger

One Good Eye
Jan 4Edited

Happy New year !!

Don't be surprised about snatching Maduro. Its no more than a tyrannical grift. The US executive administration uses presidential pardons as "personal enrichment program". Like Juan Hernández, it's only a matter of time before Maduro can "put a deal together" and obtain his release.

Don't confuse grifts, blackmail and bribery with anything else. Simply look at "William "Boss" Tweed" and "Tammany Hall", and you'll find a model for the current US federal government's modus operandi.

Models for media communication to attract the public has been a well studied practice since before the ancient Greeks. It's likely one of the first prehistoric, industrialized practices along with tool making. It's an assembly line, you put in raw material events and out pops differently colored, pre-packaged stories at the other end. Retailers them on the shelf, where shoppers/audiences look for the next shiny object, take a whiff and say "ooooh, what's that enticing aroma"

