Epiphany
Is disillusion a possible step towards revelation? Is a disgust for what we have become a prelude to re-discovering everything that we have lost?
Today is the end of the twelve days of Christmas, and the Feast of the Epiphany, in which the arrival of the Magi in Bethlehem is remembered, the revelation of God in flesh to the nations.
The word ‘epiphany’ means to uncover, in a moment of great revelation…
Matthew the apostle recounts, ‘The sight of the star filled them with delight, and going into the house they saw the child with his mother Mary, and falling to their knees they did him homage.’
‘The nations come to your light and kings to your dawning brightness,’ prophesied Isaiah.
‘He shall rule from sea to sea, from the Great River to earth’s bounds,’ the psalmist foretold.
‘This mystery that has now been revealed through the Spirit to his holy apostles and prophets was unknown to any men in past generations; it means that pagans now share the same inheritance,’ expounded Paul the apostle.
One must also remember the aftermath of Epiphany, the slaughtering of the Holy Innocents, the male infants of Bethlehem, and the flight to Egypt of the Holy Family.
On this day, I always think of one of the great poems of the modern age, TS Eliot’s ‘Journey of the Magi’, in which he imagines the subjective experience of the Magi, as they travelled for years from the East.
The opening lines:
‘A cold coming we had of it, Just the worst time of the year For a journey, and such a long journey: The ways deep and the weather sharp, The very dead of winter.’
But he is writing about more than the Magi; he is writing of his own conversion, his own epiphany.
The American poet of the modernist hellscape, ‘The Waste Land’ had declared himself a classicist in literature, a royalist in politics, and an Anglo-Catholic in faith.
His contemporaries were horrified: Virginia Woolf announced that Eliot was now dead to her.
Eliot anticipated this reaction in the poem.
The concluding verse:
All this was a long time ago, I remember, And I would do it again, but set down This set down This: were we led all that way for Birth or Death? There was a Birth, certainly, We had evidence and no doubt. I had seen birth and death, But had thought they were different; this Birth was Hard and bitter agony for us, like Death, our death. We returned to our places, these Kingdoms, But no longer at ease here, in the old dispensation, With an alien people clutching their gods. I should be glad of another death.
Eliot had imagined also the return of the Magi to their own land. After encountering Light, what would they make of their own religious regimes? The church would not reach them in their lifetime, after all. How were they to live?
They were to live no longer at ease, amongst an alien people.
These words were written not only for the Magi, but for Eliot too, making his way through his own ‘lost generation’, in post-Christian England and Europe.
And yet…
Something is brewing.
I noted with interest this comment on X, by its owner, the world’s wealthiest man, a man who has gone off the regime’s ‘reservation’ to some extent:
Oswald Spengler predicted that at the end of western civilization, a second religiousness would emerge (along with a Caesar to dismantle the money power behind illusory democracy).
While Spengler was something of a relativist and viewed this phenomenon as a kind of deterministic, sociological phenomenon, does not God meet us by grace in the natural order?
Are other epiphanies preparing us for a grander one, epiphanies concerning the true nature of the powers of this world?
Today is also January 6th, the anniversary of Trump’s faux ‘insurrection’. Biden’s speech to ‘commemorate’ the attack on ‘sacred democracy’ celebrated the aggressive prosecution of the protestors, who were unarmed and killed nobody:
“Since that day, more than 1,200 people have been charged for their assault on the Capitol, and nearly 900 of them have been convicted or pled guilty. Collectively to date, they have been sentenced to more than 840 years in prison.” His chosen audience applauded.
Yet most Americans believe cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 elections, and most believe the same will happen in 2024.
Nearly 50% believe the January 6th riots were provoked by the undercover government agents.
Around the world, regime narratives on mass immigration, climate change, gender radicalism, race relations, covid, vaccinations, the story of World War II, 9/11, Ukraine, are all being questioned, being seen through by important minorities.
The generation above mine, who would previously have assumed some level of good faith in accepted scientific and historical narratives propounded by media and politicians, are increasingly ‘red-pilled’.
I hear something of this in a small way in the response to my own humble contribution to this new questioning, from a South African perspective, in the shape of my book, Rage and Love.
Is disillusion a possible step towards revelation? Is a disgust for what we have become a prelude to re-discovering everything that we have lost?
Today is the Feast of Epiphany…
I think that the "loss before the rediscover" paradigm is a valid one, but the opposition, those who would enslave us in a digital construct of their design, are present to avoid such a natural flow to the ebb. Would it happen naturally . . . I think, yes, except we are now in an unnatural state, where every step back from Christian norms and behaviors are quickly advanced upon and levered against it and what it effectively resists in the world. Years ago, I too had the same thought, that the reduction in Christians in the world, and US especially, is a bad thing - it allows the darkness to advance and secure position. But this is not an especially insightful epiphany; the founding fathers knew as well and spoke of it. The Constitution and the construction of the US gov requires the Christian ethic to be functional and strong. Are we strong? When was the last time something happened in the US, driven by the USG, that made you proud, that you thought "yes, well done"? We're in trouble. The world is in trouble. We are at the forefront of a decades-long attack on liberal democracy (classical definition) and the west, on the very definition and existence of the nation-state and individual sovereignty. Those who are pushing for a globalist reformulation of the world, have little regard for your personal rights. And they are the ones who have levered the current, dysfunctional conditions of the world. Many are waking, but I think it too late. I hope I am wrong and a Christian revival can enlighten, empower and drive these bastards back to the caves. But I have little hope. They have gained too much ground and are masters at their devious plans.
Great writing style. !!! it's a pleasure to read your blog.
It seems like you took a "red" painted "blue pill"
You got one thing very wrong, Trump's attempt to overthrow the standing government. You claim insurrectionists were unarmed, a blatantly false statement. Improvise weapons like sticks, spray mace, etc. are still weapons.
You also say "no one was injured, another blatantly false statement. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of complications from being physically beaten by multiple "peaceful protester", you know the ones breaking windows, breaking down doors. Capitol Police Officers Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood committed suicide for failing to effectively execute their duty.
Red-pill does not mean a return to authoritarianism by known sexual predators and pedophiles.
Red-pill does not means a return tribal territorialism and a complete lack of modern civility.
Red-pill does not mean WOKE grooming to increase the pool victims of sexual predators while simultaneously breaking down the the family unit, the major mechanism of western wealth preservation.
The red-pill does mean awareness of cherry-picked, biased information like by media outlets including Rasmussen Reports owned by Noson Lawen, a fundamental, conservative media investment firm. A third-party used shelter investors from public scrutiny. Investors like oligarchs and governments looking to social engineer western and african populations.
The objective is to disrupt society to in a way to prevent emerging "new-money" families from gaining power. A form of elitist classism surrounding family background. Opening middle-east, india and china to the western economies created the circumstances where consolidated, slow growth (nearly fixed) western wealth has diffused into those populations at a rate much greater than western economic growth. As a result, western wealth has dropped in proportion to rates of diffusion.
In 1970 the populations of india and china was 557M ppl and 807Mppl respectively. That is nearly 1.4B ppl. Conversely in the west, the population 872M pll. That means most the world's wealth was in possession by 38% of the population. As trade deficits rates and amounts grew between the west and east, the west is at risk of losing over 60% of it's wealth.
Annual, global economic growth has remained at about 2.3% since 1970. Trade deficits are in excess of 1.6% annually. Yet, the value of western currencies have dropped at a rate of 1.9% per year. Under that type of extreme economic pressure, extreme measures are enacted. It is warfare, a silent cold war.
Did you really know which pill you took ?