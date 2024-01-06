Chris Waldburger

Wayne Jones
Jan 6, 2024

I think that the "loss before the rediscover" paradigm is a valid one, but the opposition, those who would enslave us in a digital construct of their design, are present to avoid such a natural flow to the ebb. Would it happen naturally . . . I think, yes, except we are now in an unnatural state, where every step back from Christian norms and behaviors are quickly advanced upon and levered against it and what it effectively resists in the world. Years ago, I too had the same thought, that the reduction in Christians in the world, and US especially, is a bad thing - it allows the darkness to advance and secure position. But this is not an especially insightful epiphany; the founding fathers knew as well and spoke of it. The Constitution and the construction of the US gov requires the Christian ethic to be functional and strong. Are we strong? When was the last time something happened in the US, driven by the USG, that made you proud, that you thought "yes, well done"? We're in trouble. The world is in trouble. We are at the forefront of a decades-long attack on liberal democracy (classical definition) and the west, on the very definition and existence of the nation-state and individual sovereignty. Those who are pushing for a globalist reformulation of the world, have little regard for your personal rights. And they are the ones who have levered the current, dysfunctional conditions of the world. Many are waking, but I think it too late. I hope I am wrong and a Christian revival can enlighten, empower and drive these bastards back to the caves. But I have little hope. They have gained too much ground and are masters at their devious plans.

One Good Eye
Jan 6, 2024Edited

Great writing style. !!! it's a pleasure to read your blog.

It seems like you took a "red" painted "blue pill"

You got one thing very wrong, Trump's attempt to overthrow the standing government. You claim insurrectionists were unarmed, a blatantly false statement. Improvise weapons like sticks, spray mace, etc. are still weapons.

You also say "no one was injured, another blatantly false statement. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of complications from being physically beaten by multiple "peaceful protester", you know the ones breaking windows, breaking down doors. Capitol Police Officers Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood committed suicide for failing to effectively execute their duty.

Red-pill does not mean a return to authoritarianism by known sexual predators and pedophiles.

Red-pill does not means a return tribal territorialism and a complete lack of modern civility.

Red-pill does not mean WOKE grooming to increase the pool victims of sexual predators while simultaneously breaking down the the family unit, the major mechanism of western wealth preservation.

The red-pill does mean awareness of cherry-picked, biased information like by media outlets including Rasmussen Reports owned by Noson Lawen, a fundamental, conservative media investment firm. A third-party used shelter investors from public scrutiny. Investors like oligarchs and governments looking to social engineer western and african populations.

The objective is to disrupt society to in a way to prevent emerging "new-money" families from gaining power. A form of elitist classism surrounding family background. Opening middle-east, india and china to the western economies created the circumstances where consolidated, slow growth (nearly fixed) western wealth has diffused into those populations at a rate much greater than western economic growth. As a result, western wealth has dropped in proportion to rates of diffusion.

In 1970 the populations of india and china was 557M ppl and 807Mppl respectively. That is nearly 1.4B ppl. Conversely in the west, the population 872M pll. That means most the world's wealth was in possession by 38% of the population. As trade deficits rates and amounts grew between the west and east, the west is at risk of losing over 60% of it's wealth.

Annual, global economic growth has remained at about 2.3% since 1970. Trade deficits are in excess of 1.6% annually. Yet, the value of western currencies have dropped at a rate of 1.9% per year. Under that type of extreme economic pressure, extreme measures are enacted. It is warfare, a silent cold war.

Did you really know which pill you took ?

