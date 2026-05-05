There was a song released early 2021 that will always remind me of the shocking events of the prior year.

Somehow an old pop-punk band popular decades earlier during my teens managed to capture the zeitgeist almost perfectly.

Here’s the video:

Looting and pillaging by paid protestors during the Floyd hoax.

A bizarre American election.

The masking of kids, the invasive and fraudulent PCR tests, and the closing of schools.

The deliberate assault on small businesses and youth, all whilst the stock market ran higher and higher.

And then the great forgetting.

People who had volunteered as foot-soldiers for the therapeutic regime all pretended they had done it for altruistic reasons, that they were not to know that lockdowns (previously reserved for prison riots) and masks did not work.

No, people like me pointed this out over and over again. With the papers published by the same scientific establishment who then pushed these policies under political pressure. And just basic common sense.

Everybody knew. They know today that they knew.

And they’ll do it again next time.

We still live in the shadow of the revolution of 2020.

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