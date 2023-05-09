Over the last few years, I have been struck by the ugliness of the vaccine mechanism. Injecting yourself with a germ, or now a genetic code, for the sake of health, is strange.

It obviously became stranger to me as I learned how overrated these products are.

Scientists and doctors used to have the humility to admit this.

An example is this Washington Post review in 1995 of a book by a professor of immunology, Edward Golub, called The Limits of Medicine: How Science Shapes Our Hope for the Cure.

The reviewer had no qualms about favourably recounting Golub’s claims that vaccines were not the major drivers of improved health and longer lifespans in the modern age. Nor were enlightened scientists the great heroes of this revolution:

Paradoxically, as Golub emphasizes, most of the great improvements in health of which we today are the beneficiaries came about from sources unrelated to vaccines and other such specific approaches. He relays the humbling message professor Edward H. Kass of Harvard Medical School delivered in a speech to the Infectious Disease Society of America in 1970: "Dr. Kass told them it was not medical research that had stamped out tuberculosis, diphtheria, pneumonia and puerperal sepsis; the primary credit for those monumental accomplishments must go to public health, sanitation and the general improvement in the standard of living brought about by industrialization." And much of the public health work was accomplished by men skeptical or disdainful of the idea of disease-causing germs. For example, Max von Pettenkofer, an eminent physician and chemist of Munich, held that changes in the level of ground water created a "cholera miasma" that caused the disease. In 1854, he wrote that he had "disposed, once and for all, of causation by drinking water" (which is now known to be the principal cause). But, believing in cleanliness and ventilation, he nevertheless redesigned the water supply system of Munich in such a way that contamination was thereafter avoided.

Of course, this scepticism does not even take into account the observations of the likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, when he points that a chronic and autoimmune diseases epidemic kicked off in 1989 when the immunization schedule was aggressively expanded - and that nobody cares why.

I recall all of this whenever I see some vaccine fanatic denouncing sceptics online. It did not need to be this way, and it was not this way a few decades ago.

This quasi-religious posturing was still being criticized in popular culture up to 1993, notably in the Alec Baldwin/Nicole Kidman film, Malice, and even up to 2005, when the film version of John le Carré’s attack on Pfizer, The Constant Gardener, was released to great acclaim. Watch this scene from Malice, and think how we laud this attitude today:

What changed?

Somehow vaccines became a religious totem for our time, a signal that one believes in rationalism, humanitarianism, and a technocracy which transcends ‘politics’, that doctors are divine agents who incarnate science.

The mythology of salvation-by-medicine should, of course, have been smothered in 1970 when Kass made his famous speech, in which he showed graph after graph in which common diseases were on their way to being crushed prior to the introduction of vaccines. (I have referenced Kass before on this platform, when I wrote about the utter fraud of flu vaccines as a precursor to the covid shots.) But somehow the politics and myths of our liberal order required the symbolism of vaccines.

When people object to my continued anger about what happened to us all over the past three years, I point out that the systems and beliefs, and the mythology which undergirded all of the madness, remain intact.

This has been made very obvious this past week in two important news stories.

The first comes from Germany, by way of Eugyppius:

Eugyppius goes on to point out that the notion of locking down in order to buy time for a vaccine, as well as the notion that getting vaccinated helps others, are just lies:

The vaccines were not intended to stop transmission, the trials weren’t designed to show whether they would stop transmission, and we’ve known beyond all doubt since the summer of 2021 that they don’t stop transmission. Nobody who was vaccinated against Corona contributed to anybody else’s health at all, this is all just a straight-up untruth.

Unless we defeat this lie, the toolkit remains credible and in play.

Anger is thus a virtue in this situation.

The second story has to do with, surprise surprise, the WHO and Gates and Clinton Foundations.

These noble philanthropists are very concerned by the fact that children stopped getting vaccinated over the past few years after they were locked up at the whim of the likes of… the WHO and Bill Gates.

Thus these odious globalist-types have launched ‘The Big Catch-Up’.

Interestingly, Chelsea Clinton has been chosen as the public face of this effort.

At a recent Fortune magazine conference (the irony), she called for more powers to be given to health agencies by government:

“We need the public sector to hopefully stop doing things like stripping away public health emergency powers from state public health agencies.”

And she denounced all scepticism toward ‘The Science’:

I do think, though, you know, when you ask about the role of public-private partnerships, and after the last few years, I think we spend so much time understandably focused on the mRNA vaccines and technologies. I spent a lot of time thinking about the really unfortunate — to try to use a not-too-judgmental word — kind of rise in not only kind of vaccine hesitancy and questioning, but outright kind of rejection of vaccines and of science in the scientific kind of process, and also, too often on our scientists or epidemiologists, are frontline healthcare workers.

Yes, the great and good Chelsea Clinton orders us to remain prostrate before scientists.

I say, enough.

Vaccines are overrated if not dangerous. Lockdowns kill. Masks are disgusting.

And the global class of philanthropists and health agents are evil.

Do not forget that is not only about their twisted notion of ‘public health’. Recall Justin Trudeau’s comments in the face of domestic opposition in 2021:

We all know people who are deciding whether or not they are willing to get vaccinated, and we will do our very best to try to convince them. However, there is still a part of the population (that) is fiercely against it. They don’t believe in science or progress and are very often misogynistic and racist. It’s a very small group of people, but that doesn’t shy away from the fact that they take up some space. This leads us, as a leader and as a country, to make a choice: Do we tolerate these people?

If we tolerate the likes of Trudeau, know that they do not aim to tolerate us for much longer.