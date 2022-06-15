Summary: Excess deaths are rising in most highly vaccinated countries and sudden deaths in healthy adults are becoming too common to hide. This post is a definitive, data-supported survey of various countries suffering waves of death post-vaccination. For your ‘scientifically-minded’ friends, this is a post to share.

We are all relaxing about covid.

That is a very good thing.

Our measures were pointless and destructive.

And any massive increase of death by illness was over in one ‘wave’ of covid around the world.

See England:

As I have pointed out before, we will never know how many of the covid deaths were because of panic and loneliness, especially amongst the old. It is well-established that isolating people can be just as harmful as taking drugs.

It is interesting, and darkly ironic, therefore how then, in our post-covid panic world, after obsessing about death statistics for so long, something both obvious and horrific is being ignored by media and leaders around the world: excess deaths and disability are surging in many countries.

Let’s start with Britain.

From Alex Berenson:

England and Wales have had 45,950 deaths in the most recent four weeks (through May 20), compared to the five-year average of 39,716, according to Britain’s Office of National Statistics. That’s more than 6,000 extra deaths, a 16 percent increase. Britain, - which vaccinated its citizens early and aggressively with both the mRNA and DNA/AAV Covid jabs, also had a huge increase in deaths during the late summer and fall of 2021. Deaths then actually returned to normal in early 2022 despite a large Covid wave across Britain. Now the Covid wave has eased but all-cause mortality is spiking. [SOURCE]

A few journalists outside of the mainstream are catching on:

In Australia.

Berenson has noticed the same trend in Australia:

Add Australia to the countries seeing an unusual surge in deaths from all causes following mass mRNA shot campaigns . The Australian government reported on May 25 that deaths in Australia were 21 percent above normal in early 2022. Even excluding Covid deaths, deaths were more than 10 percent above normal. [SOURCE] Victoria, Australia's second-most-populated state, offers an even grimmer picture. Unlike the national government, Victoria publishes monthly death figures in near-real time. On Thursday, it reported 4,312 deaths in May, 27 percent above the average of May 2020 and 2021 - the equivalent of 45,000 extra deaths in the United States. [SOURCE]

It may be relevant here to note that in Australia’s largest state, New South Wales, which is thoroughly boosted and vaccinated, out of 515 covid patients in hospital during the final week of May, only three were unvaccinated.

The excess death issue is so blatant that the government has admitted it:

Ireland.

In Ireland, there has been a 50% increase in deaths for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same time period during 2021. It is also striking that Ireland experienced more deaths in vaccinated 2021 than in the so-called once in a century pandemic year of 2020.

USA.

Same pattern in the US.

We are seeing the same trend there in disabilities:

And I have pointed out before the intensity of the issue in the US’s most vaccinated state, Vermont. That continues to be the case:

Finland.

In Finland, you don’t even need to look at total mortality, you see the problem in covid deaths themselves:

Canada.

Canada shows the same issue in the rural province of New Brunswick:

Again, the problem is so bad, the government has to address it directly:

Individual stories are becoming more and more prominent.

Justin Bieber has just suffered a form of Bell’s Palsy, which occurred in the vaccine arm of the Pfizer trials but not in the placebo group. This after his wife had a stroke. Strange coincidence.

Stories abound of young people suffering strange and sudden deaths.

Media is beginning to run stories like this:

The cover-up has taken its early form as doctors invent a new syndrome:

Again, what is most shocking of all is how it is only independent writers like me who are joining the dots for their readers.

The media is literally engaging in a mass cover-up while young people die.

They say nothing as a country like South Africa borrows vast amounts of money from the World Bank to buy vaccines its people neither want or need.

They refuse to apologise or hold rulers accountable for the disastrous lockdowns which even their biggest cheerleaders now concede. You would think causing death and destruction would come with consequences for leaders around the world. No, they don’t.

By every prior safety measure, these vaccinations should be withdrawn from the market and massive lawsuits and criminal cases must begin for fraud and murder.

Instead they are being rolled out to children and added to immunisation schedules for permanent use.

