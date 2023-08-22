There will be various media used below to illustrate scientific truths and untruths to cut through modern media propaganda. It may be best to read this on your browser by clicking on the headline above.

Sovereign is he who decides the exception.

It appears governments around the world are gearing up to declare ‘climate emergencies’, that would presumably give America and its allied regimes sweeping powers to restrict carbon emissions and regulate transport in heavy-handed fashion. There is talk of airports being shuttered, cars being banned, and heat and meat being rationed.

Nobody ever talks about reducing cooking fires and fires for warmth in Africa, but presumably ‘climate migration’ may become the solution for that.

And because we tolerated radical, insanely irrational measures for covid, the realm of government action in this regard has expanded monstrously.

Is there anything more annoying than his smug squint?

We have already seen previously unthinkable measures in countries like Netherlands, where the world’s most productive farmlands are under threat of cattle culling and land expropriation. Sri Lanka’s economy virtually collapsed under the weight of similar measures.

The ultimate measure for the powers that be remain some bizarre mixture of native population reduction and mass immigration.

If you have been following the media on this issue, you would have started to feel in your bones the ratcheting pressure and unease being generated.

Stories about European heatwaves and wildfires in North America and Hawaii are all designed to do what the covid panic did. Just as suddenly you could ‘see’ virus particles being breathed out of healthy people’s mouths, on every hot day, from every car and plane, every light switch, you are meant to feel an internal heat, a heaviness of carbon particles in the air around you - despite cool winters in the likes of the UK and California. But that does not matter - just as the reality on the ground and all around you during covid did not matter. The media is in your head.

Once again, it is all selective reporting based on sensationalism, the ‘tribal drums’ of our global village. The UN tells us that the planet is literally ‘boiling’, and no longer warming.

Wildfires are not out of control and off the charts. The opposite is true, as highly credible environmentalists like Bjorn Lomborg have long pointed out.

The mainstream media has had to admit reluctantly that the recent fires in Maui were caused by the island’s electric utility, which, like Eskom, is hamstrung by ‘equity’ concerns.

Meanwhile, the Greenland ice sheets are not melting.

And temperatures have not ratcheted up in any clear relationship with carbon emissions:

Fanatics like John Kerry, whose constant private jet travel is worth the carbon emissions of thousands of car years, have had their crazed warning proven wrong decade after decade:

And companies with high ESG ratings, the organisations following Kerry’s advice to the tee, turn out to be the worst polluters:

The thing is a cult, nearly impervious to common sense…

The consensus of ‘97% of scientists believe in man-made global warming’ is an invention propagated by the likes of Obama and various climate czars.

Of course, if Obama believed his own falsehoods he would never have spent millions on beachside property.

Dissidents are regularly cancelled as the UN runs the table on climate science and money flows in only one research direction.

In fact, UN bureaucrat-overlords admit openly that they censor alternate views and that they ‘own the science’.

What, after all, is a ‘war on carbon’ or the quest for ‘net-zero’?

All biological life has carbon as its basis, carbon which was stunningly and near-magically formed in stars throughout the universe, in a process so unlikely that renowned scientist and coiner of the term ‘Big Bang’, Fred Hoyle, declared it the act of some ‘super-intellect’ at work within the universe.

This is the proper start of all genuine environmentalism and conservation - a sense of wonder, a sense of being at home in this strange, fiercely beautiful and terrifying universe.

There are things that I disagree with Robert Kennedy on, but as Kennedy gains traction in his bid to unseat Joe Biden in the upcoming Democratic primaries, it is clear and evident that his basis for environmentalism is the correct one - the desire all sensible people have for the protection of sacred spaces, of homes and habitats, for the sake of our love for beauty:

This echoes the proper critique of global public health policy.

How often did we hear about being outside in the sunshine, lifting weights, or reducing consumption of seed oils, during the greatest health crisis of our time?

The academia-media-industrial complex does not truly want you healthy, thriving in natural beauty. It wants you to eat bugs, living in cramped housing, whilst your culture is stripped and your health depends on pills.

It wants your cortisol levels high from constant climate and covid stress and fatigue. It wants you masked and muzzled, your ears ringing with that most dangerous of emotions, fear and anxiety. It wants you to ignore centuries of human wisdom and endeavour in energizing and feeding the world.

Continuously, it wants to attack your sense of space.

But perhaps here the regime pushes too far, perhaps here the ruled class perceives the hollowness of the reigning political formula of enlightened technocracy…