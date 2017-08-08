'When the chips are down, these civilized people will eat each other.'
Time for South Africa to choose - do we worship the Lord of the Flies or not?
White privilege, black tax, black first land first - you know a country is in trouble when the sloganeering begins. Slogans divide. Their content is almost incidental.
In the words of Josiah Bartlet, one of America's best presidents, you need something after the ten words of a c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.