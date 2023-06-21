What happened in New York in 2020?

I have given up hope on media or politicians paying the price for the death and destruction.

But for the sake of fortifying my readers with the evidence for my and other sceptics’ position on the covid event, I would like to present you with the summative arguments regarding excess deaths these past three years.

Perhaps amongst us are future elites gathering strength and clarity for a new beginning…

Panda, of which I am a proud member, has long posited a thought experiment.

Imagine there was no virus in 2020. Imagine we shut down the economy. Imagine we discouraged routine medical care. Imagine we blared out fear over all media. Imagine we forced the elderly into intense loneliness. Imagine we ventilated aggressively in major hospitals. Imagine we then rolled out experimental vaccines.

What would you expect to happen? Would there be excess death? The question answers itself.

One need not go so far as to posit no virus. What if the virus was already circulating in 2019 with no excess death? Well, that is likely true.

Recently a number of important researchers have shown elegantly and conclusively that it was in fact man-made factors which drove the waves of death. I want to sum that evidence up for all of you in one brief essay. (There a few graphs etc, but this piece is shorter than you might predict.)

Let’s begin with lockdowns.

1. Lockdowns killed

Jessica Hockett has done sterling work on the bizarre mass casualty event that was New York in April 2020.

What does this graph mean?

The small red line is when lockdowns began.

As Hockett points out, testing correlated with deaths. Why? What happened to these people after they tested positive? I will address this question later. And no, hospitals were never overwhelmed in NYC.

Already by May 2020, astute observers had noted that mass death occurred after lockdowns.

John Pospichal would show this conclusively, but obviously he was ignored:

We now have mortality data for the first few months of 2020 for many countries, and, as you might expect, there were steep increases associated with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in each one. Surprisingly, however, these increases did not begin before the lockdowns were imposed, but after. Moreover, in almost every case, they began immediately after. Often, mortality numbers were on a downward trend before suddenly reversing course after lockdowns were decreed.

Here is the evidence:

Jonathan Engler has shown how deaths occurred almost simultaneously in Italian regions after lockdowns, in the western world’s first mass social distancing experiment.

It is obvious that panic and closures would lead to deaths. The mathematics bears this out.

Deaths strongly correlated with poverty during lockdowns, and the poor are the most suceptible to psycho-social stress. This is why excess death in the USA has never correlated before to declared pandemics, but rather with socio-political events like the Great Depression. As Denis Rancourt has shown definitively:

Therefore, it is not difficult to imagine that the massive socio-economic disruptions of the COVID-era would have caused undue chronic psychological stress and amplified dominance-hierarchy stress predominantly against those who are already at the bottom of the societal dominance hierarchy, and have the least means to adjust to dramatically new circumstances. The new circumstances include: loss of sources of income, both legitimate and illegal, increased social isolation, increased hierarchical impositions, constant fear propaganda, severe mobility restrictions, closing of public and corporatepublic spaces previously used, enforcement and intimidation against private or informal gatherings, mobbing against those who do not cheerfully accept the “new reality”, and increased aggressions from equally stressed individuals.

What of other factors, factors within hospitals, so-called ‘iatrogenic’ deaths, deaths by medical maltreatment?

Yes, there is evidence for this horrific truth too.

2. Ventilators and Mass Reduction in Antibiotics Killed

Above, we saw how Hockett asked why testing would lead to deaths. Her answer: a positive test lined you up for maltreatment in hospital, where, incidentally, you were not allowed family to visit you and thus observe what was happening to you.

Again, Denis Rancourt has pointed out that it is more than likely the majority of covid deaths were truly bacterial pneumonia deaths.

The chaos of lockdowns induced mass stress, mass panic, and immune suppression. When bacterial infections presented in hospitals, patients were ventilated, to protect nurses and doctors from infection, inducing pneumonia.

And then, during lockdowns, for some reason, antibiotic prescriptions dropped by 50%! Another antibacterial agent, Ivermectin, was also barely used.

Virtually everybody ventilated died in hospital during lockdowns.

I hate to say it, doctors were killing people.

And all the while, politicians were screeching around the world for more ventilators.

Stress, to lowering of immunity, to opportunistic infections, to ventilating, to pneumonia, to no antibiotic treatment, to mass death (murder?) event.

Again, there is no need here for a virus to even exist for there to be excess death.

But this was not enough for our health authorities. They wanted more blood, young blood specifically. Thus we get to our final killer, the vaccines.

3. The vaccines: excess deaths shift to the younger

Rancourt points out that excess deaths of the young only really begin in 2021.

What is the cause of this?

I refer now to a very important analysis by Thomas Verduyn, again of Panda, entitled Did side effects from the Covid shots cause any excess mortality?

Verduyn points out that it is always difficult to investigate side-effects from pharmaceutical products. One has to take into account ‘background data’.

This is why we have placebo-controlled randomised trials, lasting years. Infamously, Pfizer ended their trial after a few months, for ‘ethical reasons’, so we only have their short-term data.

Jurisdictions complement trial data with reporting systems, such as VAERS (vaccine adverse events reporting system, in the US). We all know the reporting systems have shown mass casualties post-vaccination. This has been ignored by authorities because these systems (which they designed themselves) cannot show causation and are voluntary.

But Verduyn points that researchers have dug into the data:

What percentage of these reports can be linked to the Covid injections? One group of researchers concluded that for 81% of the entries they examined, the Covid shot “may have been a factor.” If we accept this ratio, then VAERS is giving us a signal of 11,852 Covid vaccine-related deaths in the USA by the end of 2021. Since about 244 million Americans had received at least one dose by then, this works out to a fatality rate of 0.005% per person. Of course, many Americans received two or more doses, so the vaccine fatality rate per dose is probably about half of this (0.002% per dose). Either way, since both Pfizer and the CDC were recommending two doses, the sad reality is that 1 in 20,000 people who followed their advice died as a result. Such a high rate is a great tragedy, not something that should be ignored.

However, it is well-known that the vast majority of events are not recorded. Often doctors do not have the time or do not care to investigate.

Verduyn continues:

For instance, one study estimated that somewhere between 13% and 76% of serious events make it into VAERS. Another study concluded that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.” If we are overly conservative, and estimate that 25% of vaccine deaths were entered into the system, it is quite possible that after one year of injecting Americans, the Covid shots had killed 47,408 people. This gives a fatality rate of 0.02%, or one death for every 5,000 people receiving at least one dose. If we apply this rate to the five billion people in the world reportedly injected by April 2022, it is reasonable to suspect that the Covid shots contributed to one million deaths worldwide in the first 16 months of the rollout. This is more than thirteen times higher than our calculation of the upper limit of Covid deaths prevented by the shots. It means, tragically, that the claim made by so many governments and media outlets that “the vaccines are safe” was made on the graves of one million people.

To contrast this with past approaches to vaccine deaths, Verduyn points out that in 1976, mass vaccination for Swine Flu was initially suspended after reports of three deaths and then abandoned after 30 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome.

With this mind, when we look at Pfizer’s own data, as I have done many times, we note that Pfizer recorded six more deaths in total in the vaccinated wing of their trial (out of 22 000 people) than in the unvaccinated. One can deduce a vaccine fatality rate of 0,027% from this, and Verduyn refers to a Norway study which showed a fatality rate of 0,03%.

This consistency of fatality rates seems to confirm a million people have been killed by the vaccinations.

But Verduyn points out credible estimates of a much higher number, and concludes by noting that mRNA operates at a cellular level, it is quite possible, that unlike other vaccines, the adverse events lag for years!

Case closed.

We have lived through man-made horrors beyond our comprehension. Nobody has hanged. Nobody has even been fired. The regime continues.

But ‘the truth will out’.

Share this. Do not be apathetic. Let the Great Reckoning come.

Share