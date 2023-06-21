Chris Waldburger

Jun 21, 2023

"Vaccines Were the Real Pandemic" Really Chris ? What about the millions of ppl that died of SARS/Cov2 before any vaccine was available ? Vaccine induced AEs are a second pandemic. But it kill less than the flu or pneumonia.

Younger ppl (men specifically) who had myocarditis AEs had free spike antigens in their blood. This means antibodies are not binding to the spike proteins. This is very bad with a few possible reasons:

1) There is something very different with their immune systems (genetic).

2) The spike protein production is overwhelming their immune system (see 1)

3) The spike protein production is not shutting down

We know there is a small number of the population that has a genetic predisposition to severe SARS/Cov2 infection symptom severity abt 19% of ppl with severe symptoms carrying some genes controlling pathways. See:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10022467/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9195407/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36222594/

If ppl with multiple susceptibility genes "turn on" become infected with the SARS/Cov2 virus, they will very likely die irrespective of any treatment applied. Possibly ( I believe very likely), ppl sufferings from vaccine AEs fall into the category of genetic predisposition to severe symptom severity. No one knows the details right now because governments claimed "the pandemic is over" and funding cuts limit the number of researchers looking at underlying causes of these AEs.

The broader questions are:

1) Whether ppl suffering from AEs would have died from SARS/Cov2 infection ?

2) Is the vaccine is the indicator of severe SARS/Cov2 infection symptom severity disposition ?

3) Could anything be done to help these ppl ? meaning if the vaccine doesn't kill them, the virus will.

Sadly, none of this harsh rhetoric helps ppl suffering from vaccine induced AEs or ppl that the vaccine doesn't work.

