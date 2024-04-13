It is happening quietly, but some of ‘the woke’ is being put away.

Britain’s Labour Party, which is to the left of the ruling ‘Conservatives’ (who themselves have done nothing but support the worst of political correctness and gender madness) has changed its policy on ‘gender self-identification’.

The left wing newspaper, the Guardian, is also approvingly reporting on the release of ‘the Cass Report’, an official study into transgenderism amongst children in Britain, which has recommended putting the brakes on the rush to chemically sterilise children. The door is being opened to ‘detransitions’ too in the government healthcare system.

The politically correct worship given to vaccines also took a knock in the UK when the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) recently ruled that Pfizer executives broke the public code when they tweeted out in November 2020, “Our vaccine candidate is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, and 94% effective in people over 65 years old. We will file all of our data with health authorities within days. Thank you to every volunteer in our trial, and to all who are tirelessly fighting this pandemic.”

Such a message, which became an obsessive statement of faith for much of the world in the months to follow, was found to lack information about efficacy and risks concerning the vaccine.

The ruling went on to say that further investigation will be given to other instances of Pfizer using social media to mislead or illegally promote their vaccines.

Maybe let your blue-pilled GP know?

Of course, we have already had similar backtracking on masks from some health authorities.

Let me state now that I am not suggesting we can look forward to new freedoms and new sanity in the west. I remain pessimistic, but something is definitely shifting; old loyalties are being scrambled.

An example from the US:

Tucker Carlson recently invited a Palestinian pastor from the West Bank onto his show on X. The episode has now been watched close to 20 million times. In it the pastor and Carlson vitriolically critique the damage and death dealt out to Middle Eastern Christian communities by US foreign policy in Iraq, Syria, and, yes, Palestine.

Both point out the absurdity of the ‘Christian Zionism’ embraced by American evangelical conservatives, which nonsensically identifies the secular state of modern Israel with ‘the People of God’, a belief which has somehow led to complete disdain for some of the oldest Christian churches of all.

This was something nobody in public would ever say a few years ago.

There are many such cases.

In the political realm, most Americans now openly believe cheating affects their election results, and that Joe Biden is senile and not truly running the government.

BLM organisations have been discredited and diversity czars and their departments at universities and corporations are being shuttered or neutered.

Racial minorities like blacks and Hispanics are shifting visibly to supporting Trump.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of Wall Street megabank, JP Morgan Chase, recently stated, at Davos, that Trump was ‘kind of right’ about many issues, including NATO and immigration. Again, this was said at Davos, at a meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, the paragon of gay race communism, the ANC, is on course to lose their 30 year total domination of the South African parliament.

So, are we winning yet?

Of course not, we are still governed by idiots who hate us. Another pandemic will be loaded at some point, and climate policies will be used to make us poor(er).

To be honest, beneath this shift I feel the darkness of impending doom.

I can taste the dust of the nuclear bomb Kamala Harris will launch when Joe Biden dies, to show us she is a strong, independent woman who did not sleep her way to the top.

I can feel the demonic energy reaching out to kids over the internet in my bones.

So, how to account for these ‘shifts’ in our favour?

I tend to agree with Neema Parvini. What we are seeing is ‘containment’. The elites know they have pushed too far, know that too many of ‘the ruled’ can see how stupid and ugly the reigning political formulas are, of health and safety policy wielded to kill us, of open borders and pro-criminal policing, of genital mutilation.

The likes of Obama and Tony Blair have for years criticised woke rhetoric as being alienating to some of the proles they need to vote. Now the system is shifting its tone.

The grey bureaucrats who rule, do not, of course, truly need the masses behind them. They managed to shove sex changes, gay marriage, masks, fake injections, and affirmative action on whole populations who would never have chosen such positions for themselves, certainly not absent massive media brainwashing.

Think of mass increase in British immigration post-Brexit; think of California voting against gay marriage and affirmative action (twice). How did that work out?

Take the most extreme example. Walk around South Africa and ask random people if they PREFERRED APARTHEID to the current regime.

And yet the ANC’s policies will, whatever happens in the next elections, remain the guiding principles of the land, and the destruction thereof.

Welcome to democracy.

But…

The managerial class does need some kind of ‘moral unity’ with the underlings; they do require some kind of legitimacy, so as not to create a window of opportunity for dissidents within their own ranks to propose a new social compact.

And, by far, most people are naturally conservative.

Thus, elites must pull back somewhat.

The Pfizer worship is done. Too many people were injured or got sick. The worship of mentally ill, abused children as they are sacrificed on the altar of gender fluidity, must be pulled back, at least somewhat. Too many families have seen the hell of it. Open borders will be closed somewhat. The Nordic countries are leading the way.

On other issues, however, you might see the reverse. Climate insanity is still fairly strong, for example. The Putin as Hitler meme has not run out of steam yet. (Israel as ‘the only democracy in the Middle East’ is running out of steam.)

Does this mean I am entirely pessimistic, that any ‘wins’ can only ever be acts of containment from the regime?

Well, in one sense, yes, I am completely pessimistic. Firstly, at some point nuclear bombs will go off. Secondly, as a Christian, I believe the world is run by demonic forces. The age of a full-blown antichrist is yet to come; we just got a little taster of Revelation 13 in 2021.

On the other hand, ‘containment’ has the possibility to be good for everyday life.

I doubt lockdown and mask policy will work again. Vaccine scepticism is now here to stay. Affirming boutique gender identities will not remain religious sanction (I think and hope). Affirmative action around the world has begun to lose cachet.

And in this shift, there will be opportunity for good leaders to do some good things, albeit whilst remaining in the same rotten framework that exists today.

Bukele has shown what can be done in South America, given a little bit of guts. This is not nothing.

We have a moment of respite to forge bonds and alliances, to seize some open ground, to strengthen faith, before the inevitable storm yet to come.