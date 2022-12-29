One of Biden’s top covid advisors has let slip what readers already knew. Masks are useless and have no data justifying their voluntary use, let alone mandating them.

Yes, the very people who issued edicts which dehumanized us all for years, knew this all along.

Of course they did. Anybody with the vaguest knowledge of viruses and air and spit could have told you this. I recall here the meme of a farmer building a fence around his house to keep mosquitoes out.

Fauci did his best to walk back this old zinger, saying the science evolved (apparently the virus molecule grew like a thousand times after), but he and the very important ‘Surgeon-General’ of the US gave fairly convincing reasons why masks are useless back in 2020:

And what they don’t ever mention, is that not even masks worn during surgery do anything to prevent wound infection. This is well-established in the research literature.

You would expect that this would be the final nail in the coffin of that hideous corpse of masking.

But no. Not at all.

You see, following the science never meant anything rational at all.

I wrote recently about the Nietzschean idea of ‘the last men’ for Panda. There I pointed out that Nietzsche predicted in the 19th century a coming society made up of men and women who would call themselves ‘free spirits’ and liberals, but who would work for the enslavement of all, ‘the universal, green-meadow happiness of the herd.’

What better way to join the herd than keep calling for masks and routine injections?

And we see the same phenomenon for covid injections.

Two recent studies show a link between vaccines and blood clots, and that the vaccines cause lasting damage to immunity.

The truth slips out. It is too overwhelming not to, but sadly truth cannot penetrate the minds of those who ‘follow science’.

Even at News24 in South Africa, they are beginning to publish pieces like this, with the requisite bizarre cartoon visuals:

Too many people are coming forward with these side effects. They cannot be ignored totally. But will News24 do any proper investigation? Of course not. They will let the truth lurk as a ‘limited hangout’.

The scientists are doing the same…

The FDA in the US has discovered a statistically significant signal linking blood clots with the Pfizer vaccine in elderly patients.

Yet, all they can bring themselves to conclude is that ‘more robust epidemiologic studies’ are needed because maybe the clots in grandparents are correlated with, but not caused by, the shots. I am sure they are pursuing this vigorously!

Another mainstream study has found that repeated boosters are damaging the immune system’s ability to deal with covid. (H/T again to Igor Chudov.)

The mRNA is apparently depleting the antibodies which identify and fight viruses, and replacing them with antibodies which treat coronavirus as it would pollen.

IgG4 antibodies are being generated by the vaccine, but the problem is that IgG4’s unique role in immunity is to bind to allergens and tell our bodies to ignore them, thus avoiding unnecessary inflammation.

But now, the antibodies are telling the bodies of billions of human beings to ignore the SARS coronavirus.

This could be one of the reasons why we are hearing of hospitals dealing with heavy caseloads of seasonal respiratory viruses, or why we know of people who just cannot shrug off colds.

(Recently my wife showed me a group on Facebook all discussing their recent infections, along with how many times they have been boosted. None of them made the connection.)

And recall that we injected BILLIONS of people with this stuff with no long-term data.

The scientists who authored the study merely conclude like this: ‘these findings may have consequences for the choice and timing of vaccination regimens using mRNA vaccines, including future booster immunizations against SARS-CoV-2.’

And so the South African government, with funds from the US government, feels free telling teachers and health workers this insanely evil lie, even when the truth is so freely available:

The same goes for the US itself:

What has science become?

Nothing but a poster for government propaganda.