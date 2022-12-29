Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Malignant
Dec 29, 2022

It’s worse than that. They wrote papers previously about how most with the Spanish flu died from bacterial infections.

Then they changed the health protocols to refuse antibiotics for people with COVID, because “viral infections” aren’t stopped by antibiotics. (See Jikky the mouse twitter, #3tablets).

Then they forced everyone into wearing masks.

Why? The only logical conclusion is to up the total death count…like the Spanish flu taught them… which they wrote about.

Trish
Dec 29, 2022

I was at my local CVS yesterday and they happened to be unpacking a box of the Moderna boosters. I seized the opportunity to ask the pharmacist if the boxes came with a package insert and told him I was curious about what the ingredients were and whether or not any possible adverse reactions were listed on the insert. He replied that all medicines come with package inserts (I of course already knew this). I asked if I could see the one from Moderna. He went to the refrigerator, took out a thick folded booklet and began to unfold it. I wish you could have seen his face as he kept unfolding and saw that the only words printed on the poster board size piece of paper were INTENTIONALLY BLANK. I took a photo and will show it to anyone who tells me that they are going to get another shot. What a sham.....

