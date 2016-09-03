Be the Scapegoat
It's how you come alive.
Every society, every group, naturally creates an outsider. It's how the group stays together.
Think about the last time you gossiped with a crowd. By pointing out somebody's else's flaws, didn't it give you a sense of belonging?
Almost every ancient tribe or city was founded on some kind of murder.
Thebes had Oedipus; Rome's monarch…
