When I lived in Switzerland, the French town of Annecy was just across the border, which was entirely open. Understandably so given the ties between France and Switzerland.

Yesterday, a Syrian refugee, who had made his way to France from Sweden, stabbed four very young children in a playground in Annecy. I believe one of the children was Dutch and another was British. One child was stabbed in a stroller. All four are in hospital but are apparently in stable condition.

I have written before on the surge of crime in European countries, particularly Sweden, as borders remain open to the Middle East and Africa. This event should bring home the costs of attempting to continue the failed ‘experiment’ of multiculturalism in welfare states.

Millions of people continue to surge into the US, Europe, and, of course, South Africa. Borders are open and there is no way of vetting who comes in.

If you care to look, you will find horrific crime stories involving illegal immigrants, who eventually get legal status and vote to continue the status quo. Trump was not wrong. The third world does not send their best. And if they did, well, why should the first world be taking the talent of the third?

You may be horrified this atrocity can take place in a peaceful French town in the countryside, but Sky News is focused on the real issue:

Of course, if a small fraction of the elderly is dying of a respiratory virus, the entire planet must come to a stop, liberties ceased. If children are being stabbed? No, just as it was for homosexuals during the brief monkeypox scare, it would be racist and sexist and homophobic to curtail certain ‘liberties’. Closing businesses and schools and masking kids is fine, though.

These incidents are preventable. Poland and Hungary have strongly rejected open borders and multiculturalism and the results are obvious. Even Switzerland with stricter controls, right next door, does not suffer the same rate of these attacks. Japan has big, safe cities, and zero multiculturalism. Countries with open borders are making a deliberate choice to harm their own people.

It must also be remembered that open borders do not only guarantee access to any manner of person, but also drugs. And here is some dark irony. Opioids have been killing Americans en masse for decades as the border has opened ever wider. In that regard, how to explain this?

And why is it that Middle Easterns have rushed into Europe?

The above is part of it. The West has a policy of ‘invade the world, invite the world’, as Steve Sailer has formulated it.

Take Syria as an example. After toppling nationalist leader, Saddam Hussein, the US faced a radical Sunni Islamic insurgency in Iraq. The irony is that as they were quelling that insurgency, they were arming the radical Sunnis who were trying to topple Syria’s nationalist leader, Bashar al-Assad. In the midst of all this, the US and NATO managed to destroy ancient Christian churches and foster the rise of ISIS.

(A Syrian Christian famously told a BBC cameraman at the height of the conflict: “Tell the Europeans and the Americans that we sent you St Paul 2,000 years ago to take you from the darkness, and you sent us terrorists to kill us.” It is also worth recalling that the US still occupies territories in Syria larger than that of Russian-held territories in eastern Ukraine…)

The West has since felt duty-bound to welcome in the resulting refugees, with German taking in a million or so.

The same playbook was used in Libya. After Hilary Clinton, Obama, and David Cameron toppled Gaddafi, an important Italian ally in preventing mass, uncontrolled immigration was gone, and the country turned into a radically Islamic slave house. And immigration from North Africa escalated.

The British populist reaction to all this was Brexit, which ironically did nothing to lower immigration from the Middle East and Africa. The Conservative Party has continued the trend started by Tony Blair’s Labour to revolutionize British demographics. And why not, when the elite institutions there do not even believe their own people exist, let alone think they should listen to them?

The same type of people equally believe that their countryside is racist.

The continued failure to protect their own culture, industry, or children, from crime, drugs and unemployment, points to only one conclusion. The leaders of the west hate their own people and they want to replace them. A strong, ‘aristocratic’ middle class is harder to rule over than an underclass.

And yet these same people want us to cheer on NATO and Ukraine in their war against Russia (whose intervention in Syria at the invitation of Assad saved the most ancient of Christian communities from further destruction).

No thanks.

As our elites celebrate their own holy month of gay pride, it is starkly obvious. We owe the ruling class zero loyalty.

Finally, it is worth drawing attention to the fact that there were men in the park who fled or stood there as this stabbing rampage happened.

But we should not be surprised.

The global media itches to cover stories of white men using force on 'people of colour’. This has created hesitance to intervene in public incidents. The public takes it cue from its leadership class.

Equally, men have been told that any aggression or violence is an expression of toxic masculinity…

“In a sort of ghastly simplicity we remove the organ and demand the function. We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”

CS Lewis, ‘The Abolition of Man’