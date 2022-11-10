The world’s most powerful ‘democracy’ has sham elections.

From Emerald Robinson:

Welcome to the Banana Republic of Biden — where the voting machines break down and the tabulators fail and the paper runs out on Election Day! The rigging was so bad, so obvious, so corrupt that even the corporate media was forced to admit that electronic voting machines didn’t work across America. That was a “conspiracy theory” — you might recall — just the day before. But — lo and behold ! — the machines were all “down” in Mercer County, New Jersey. They were full of “mishaps” in Harris County, Texas and in Chesterfield County, Virginia and in Bell County, Texas and in Suffolk County, New York. At least 20% of all the machines were “not working” throughout Maricopa County, Arizona. They “ran out of paper” in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. In fact, “officials say that roughly 44 polling locations in Luzerne County ran out of paper to print ballots.” Of course, it’s completely normal on Election Day for 44 polling places to run out of paper simultaneously. Don’t start fueling conspiracy theories by noticing that such a shortage must be deliberate!

Suffice to say those are counties that generally rack up Republican votes.

In the swing state of Nevada:

Meanwhile in Florida:

A reminder that Biden said on the eve of the election that everybody must accept the results. Yet this was an election in which by all predictions he was due to be crushed.

And why wasn’t his party crushed? His approval ratings are in the gutter.

Crime is up. Inflation is soaring. And the incumbents in the Senate get re-elected?

Yes, fraud plays a massive role.

This is obvious.

But mail-in voting also compromises the idea of a nation coming together and making a choice together. The Athenians would mock this ballot harvesting for months before a constitutionally required election day. The Americans themselves would deride a country who ran their elections the way they did.

So in inner cities, party officials just collect dubious ballots for months. The debates do not matter.

But there is a spiritual matter too.

Some people genuinely would rather have high crime than a right-wing leader. They want to die.

Then you have the miseducated youth.

A serious country would not allow indebted, purple-haired queers in their 20s to decide the fate of their nation. America does:

The world’s military superpower, which many believe to be some kind of right-wing Christian country, is in fact governed by single women:

And what do these women care about?

Well, take a look at a referendum result in Montana:

This is a country inviting demons and chaos.

They do not mind high crime and open borders so long as people can get sex changes and kill babies born alive.

The elections can be run in utter chaos for the benefit of lunatics, but if you say the wrong word online, order and policing suddenly matter and your life will be shut down.

This is the cultural imperium under which we all live.