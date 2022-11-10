The world’s most powerful ‘democracy’ has sham elections.
Welcome to the Banana Republic of Biden — where the voting machines break down and the tabulators fail and the paper runs out on Election Day!
The rigging was so bad, so obvious, so corrupt that even the corporate media was forced to admit that electronic voting machines didn’t work across America. That was a “conspiracy theory” — you might recall — just the day before.
But — lo and behold ! — the machines were all “down” in Mercer County, New Jersey. They were full of “mishaps” in Harris County, Texas and in Chesterfield County, Virginia and in Bell County, Texas and in Suffolk County, New York. At least 20% of all the machines were “not working” throughout Maricopa County, Arizona. They “ran out of paper” in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. In fact, “officials say that roughly 44 polling locations in Luzerne County ran out of paper to print ballots.”
Of course, it’s completely normal on Election Day for 44 polling places to run out of paper simultaneously. Don’t start fueling conspiracy theories by noticing that such a shortage must be deliberate!
Suffice to say those are counties that generally rack up Republican votes.
In the swing state of Nevada:
Meanwhile in Florida:
A reminder that Biden said on the eve of the election that everybody must accept the results. Yet this was an election in which by all predictions he was due to be crushed.
And why wasn’t his party crushed? His approval ratings are in the gutter.
Crime is up. Inflation is soaring. And the incumbents in the Senate get re-elected?
Yes, fraud plays a massive role.
This is obvious.
But mail-in voting also compromises the idea of a nation coming together and making a choice together. The Athenians would mock this ballot harvesting for months before a constitutionally required election day. The Americans themselves would deride a country who ran their elections the way they did.
So in inner cities, party officials just collect dubious ballots for months. The debates do not matter.
But there is a spiritual matter too.
Some people genuinely would rather have high crime than a right-wing leader. They want to die.
Then you have the miseducated youth.
A serious country would not allow indebted, purple-haired queers in their 20s to decide the fate of their nation. America does:
The world’s military superpower, which many believe to be some kind of right-wing Christian country, is in fact governed by single women:
And what do these women care about?
Well, take a look at a referendum result in Montana:
This is a country inviting demons and chaos.
They do not mind high crime and open borders so long as people can get sex changes and kill babies born alive.
The elections can be run in utter chaos for the benefit of lunatics, but if you say the wrong word online, order and policing suddenly matter and your life will be shut down.
This is the cultural imperium under which we all live.
Hey Chris, You really have to live in the US for a while to fully appreciate the insanity of their election and overall political process. Both major political parties are diabolical. Both select presidential candidates which is either suffering from dementia or complete sociopaths. I guess each like picking the "best of breed". Once in a while someone "almost normal" slips through the cracks, but it's rare.
The lot of elected officials and candidates are practicing grifters and confidence tricksters. I believe grifting and confidence tricks are core to US's political process, specifically how campaign funding operates. Candidates need to promises contributors what they want to hear, whether they can deliver or not, to gain contributors' confidence and donations. Without confidence trickeries, political candidates could not afford to campaign for political offices. The process of campaign finance preselects the best grifting and confidence tricksters as political candidates.
For the complaining bloggers and activists that have their candidates lose elections, frankly they need to grow up. Everyone knows the rules going in. If they want to be involved in the process, they need to learn to lose gracefully. Unfortunately, (IMO) many of the Trump supporters are fascists and anarchists', looking to overthrow the electoral process and rule of law to install authoritarian leadership. They have no idea of ramifications. If there is an overthrow in the US, akin to France's 1789 and Russia's 1917 revolution, most-all insurrection leaders will be dead within a few years of the successful coup. The ignorance and arrogance of the revolutionaries have not looked to history for guidance. Political assassinations and imprisonment , murder for financial gain and tribalism drive functioning societies' infrastructure into unrecoverable chaos where 20% of the population dies within 10 years.
Both major political parties in the US are frankly made to look bizarre. In part, caused by media selling fear and continuing to polarize society. Some believe there is an underlying conspiracy, a hidden hand manipulating opinions. There is a hidden hand, but it's not a group of people directing media, its an overall corporate philosophy, radical Friedmanism sacrificing moral norms for cooperate profits.
Some proclaim historical and new, corporate boyars are attempting to undermine societies, eg Koch family, Musk, etc.. In my view the world is in a transition. Historically industrialist have influenced national politics and banking has influenced global politics. Globalization has created new opportunities for a new boyars, scraping their way to the top. If anyone, they are the ones looking to disrupt existing norms to create new, "land grab" opportunities.
Maybe they ran out of paper because China didn't print enough ballot papers?