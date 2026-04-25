I do not write the below because I am opposed to South Africa. I write it because I deeply love South Africa, as readers of Rage and Love will know.

Black Economic Empowerment (the country’s systemic affirmative action regime) was designed by corporate South Africa. Chiefly the Oppenheimer mining dynasty.

They believed that handing equity to politically connected comrades would allow them to maintain business as usual in the face of the ANC’s socialist/revolutionary policies as written down in their National Democratic Revolution policy papers.

Let’s see how this is working out for the country at large:

As the X account ‘X Freeze’ accurately points out, this is a form of economic suicide such that one must believe this was planned.

The country was achieving strong growth under a heavy sanction regime and in the midst of an oil crisis in the 1970s. Now economic growth does not keep up with population growth. And unemployment is over 30%.

What has BEE done? 46 ANC comrades captured 60% of BEE mining deals. R1 trillion has been transferred to 100 comrades. Analyst believe it may have cost the country 4 million jobs.

Deliberate destruction. In the face of US pressure, President Cyri Ramaphosa, one of the country’s richest men who gained billions in free equity from banks, says he is doubling down on the policies which are destroying the hopes and aspirations of millions of his own voters.

Why? Because the pillaging of the country is the plan.

Aside from world-historic unemployment rates, the country is also know for war-zone levels of crime.

And research now tells us this is also planned and deliberate, and not simply owing to poverty. (Otherwise why would the rest of Africa not have similar levels of crime.)

Yes, much of the murders are owing to the tearing of social fabric in poorer communities. Most killings are family/community disputes.

But the horrific home invasions and farm attacks which chases many South Africans from the country are not random.

They are the result of ANC policy in the 1980s concerning revolutionary violence which they have chosen not to deal with once in power.

From the online South African journal, the Common Sense:

In the turbulent period that followed [the unbanning of the ANC and the SACP in 1990], competing political factions raced to establish and arm paramilitary units inside the country, each justifying the move as necessary for self-defence against the others. The ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), recruited, trained, and directed township-based combat formations known as Self-Defence Units (SDUs). The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) fielded its own armed wing, the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (APLA). And Inkatha, the Zulu nationalist movement led by Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the ANC’s principal black political rival, was being covertly armed by elements within the apartheid state itself. The country was soon flooded with illegal guns, with an ever-growing cohort of youth trained in their use and organised into armed bands. The result was a massive surge in political violence. The numbers of murders recorded by the South African Police (SAP) rose from 11 750 in 1989 to 15 109 in 1990 and 19 853 in 1993. These various paramilitaries often drew from lumpen elements and many soon turned to crime. The PAC’s APLA had an explicit policy of funding its armed struggle through so-called “repossession operations”, which were in effect robberies. Though the ANC denied pursuing a similar policy, many of its SDUs too became notorious for their involvement in predatory criminality. This period also saw a dramatic surge in the number of armed robberies from 30 498 in 1989 to 39 211 in 1990 and 60 089 in 1993.

Whilst much of the chaos subsided after the 1994 elections, predatory crime did not:

The 1994 election brought a dramatic fall in political violence and related killings. But the predatory criminal violence seeded by the low-intensity warfare of the early 1990s did not see a similar dissipation. Tens of thousands of MK, SDU, SPU and APLA combatants who had been recruited, trained, and armed through the transition years did not have a civilian life to go back to. Thousands of these combatants were absorbed, without vetting, into the new state security services. However, of the 42 000 MK/SDU and APLA members initially listed, 18 000 never reported for integration or demobilisation at all, with many drifting into organised crime. This found its most dramatic expression in the hundreds of cash-in-transit heists executed annually in the mid-1990s.

What was the ANC’s response? To facilitate the escalation of these crimes…

Rather than seeking to strengthen the capacity of the police units best able to respond to this crisis the ANC government actively sought to undermine them. This was done initially by offering voluntary severance packages to many of the most capable and effective police officers. Then, even as the crime crisis continued to escalate, the ANC set about completely dismantling these units. The national police commissioner, Jackie Selebi, the first ANC cadre to head the police, ordered the closure of 200 specialised police units in January 2001, including murder and robbery and anti-hijacking units.

BEE - economic destruction for the sake of leading politicians. Predatory crime - for the sake of footsoldier clients of these politicians.

The first world has run cover for the ANC over and over again.

German politicians meet with the perpetrators:

American authors tell the world that white South Africans lie about their victimisation by state-facilitated predators.

The global media mock Elon Musk’s assertion that farmers are being targeted in the country of his birth.

Meanwhile:

White genocide is fake news. But, given the UN’s definition of genocide below, imagine the majority of farm murders were Romansch people in Europe, or Muslims in the UK. What would the global reaction be?

Below is a picture of the President of the Economic Freedom Fighters and former ANC Youth League President, Julius Malema. He is on the left. To the right of him are Winnie Mandela and the current State President:

These are some of the statement Malema has made in the past:

“We are not calling for the slaughter of white people, at least for now.”

“Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” (Dubul’ ibhunu)

“The only white man you can trust is a dead white man.”

“You must never be scared to kill. A revolution demands that at some point there must be killing.”

“We are at war with white supremacy. We are in a permanent war with white supremacists.”

“Anything that stands in the way of the revolution must be eliminated.”

Malema was recently sentenced for 5 years of imprisonment for firing a rifle owned illegally over the heads of his supporters at a rally.

There is an obvious link here to the song ‘Kill the Boer’ which mimics the sound of a gun.

Malema’s rhetoric is not condemned by the ANC.

After his sentencing, this what the ANC Secretary-General wrote about Afriforum, the civil rights group who persisted in seeing justice done:

Grotesque farm attacks and home invasions continue.

The former pro South African tennis player, Wimbeldon finalist and world number five, Kevin Anderson, recently posted this on X:

The effects of ANC policy can only be understood as their goal.

This a thuggish, murderous regime. Forget the supposed nobility of their past struggle. The warnings about this communist party have all come true.

People are dying and being systematically impoverished. Of all races. I don’t know how it will end.

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