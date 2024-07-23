Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
patrick.net/memes's avatar
patrick.net/memes
Jul 23

There is a politically incorrect truth about Trump which is often overlooked: he is a billionaire white man with a beautiful wife.

This makes the childless cat ladies who destroyed their own lives with feminism enraged far beyond sanity, because it is what they can never have or be. What they really hate is their own poor choices, but it is too late for them and they know it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
alexsyd's avatar
alexsyd
Jul 23Edited

That's a good point concerning immigration. He does slightly sound heritage oriented.

Trump is certainly enigmatic and it bothers the expert class but to my mind his greatest sin is that he does not play the game. When asked by the feminist moderator in the first televised debate in 2015 about something he said that was framed as sexist he ignored the question and said theire's too much political correctness. He didn't back-foot himself by groveling and allow himself to be put in the anti-white male frame. He didn't deny being sexist whatever that means. He just didn't play by the rules right from the starting gate. This was sacrilegious heresy towards modern liberal culture – the sacred-victim-entitled-to-special-treatment parasite system.

In this regard I think he's different from anyone else in American politics, including I'm not a crook Nixon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture