America, don’t vote for Hillary!
What Trump’s critics are missing.
The sins of Donald Trump are obvious.
He seems to lack integrity, personal morality, and good character. (As Hillary noted, however, he has somehow managed to raise successful and balanced kids who have good families.)
But here’s the thing: You can be the nicest person in the world and be a rotten president. In fact, being…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.