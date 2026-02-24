First hypothetical:

Every year, 50 journalists are murdered, brutally, in South Africa. At the same time, major political figures, civil society leaders, and the Constitutional Court all support the singing of songs about killing them.

Would the media call this a genocide, a crime against humanity? How would the world react?

Second hypothetical:

Every year, 50 members of the ‘travelling community’ in Britain are murdered. The Prime Minister and the King refuse to condemn the public call for their killing, maintaining the chants and songs should be understood metaphorically.

Would the media call this a genocide, a crime against humanity? How would the world react?

Historical case study:

In 1998, the Kosova Liberation Army, backed by heroin traders and elements of Al Qaeda, claimed they were victims of genocide in Serbia. These claims were dubious at best, despite the rampant lies told by the likes of CNN and Tony Blair. Bill Clinton responded by bombing Belgrade, thus ruining Russian relations possibly for good. This, according to NATO, was a genocide, a crime against humanity.

(The search for Blair’s estimate of 100 000 ethnically cleansed and killed would lead to the discovery of 670 bodies of military aged men.)

Farm murders in South Africa:

Every year, around 50 farmers are murdered in South Africa. Considering their low numbers, their profession is twice as dangerous as being a policeman in the country.

Remember, the South African crime rate is among the highest in the world. More civilians have been killed in SA than in Ukraine, over the entire duration of the war there.

As I have written before, to put this into perspective, you are 3000 times more likely to be brutally killed than to be shot by police as a black American.

The South African President has never condemned the singing of the infamous struggle song, ‘Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer.’ The Constitutional Court has defended it, ruling it not to be hate speech. This in a country where elderly white women are imprisoned for saying naughty words.

Farm murders often involve torture with blades and boiling water. They often include the killing of children, the elderly, and rape. They are not normal crimes.

They likely emerged from the pattern laid down by the ANC during their Struggle, where they told their supporters to attack farmers, who were their chief enemies, and steal their weapons.

The ANC has not done much to change this pattern to this day.

In the trade impasse with the US, one of Trump’s demands was for the President to condemn the song and establish rural safety units, which would protect both black and white farmers. The President refused.

And now, instead of NATO ‘coming to the rescue,’ the liberal US establishment has sent journalists to the country, not with the intention of shedding light on the issue, but with the intention of ‘debunking’ it as a non-issue.

60 Minutes posted these statements on X when their story was released:

White supremacists have made false claims of genocide in South Africa for decades. That narrative entered the mainstream in 2018. However, Afrikaner journalist Max du Preez says, “There is no such thing.” In May, Pres. Trump said “over a thousand” White farmers have been murdered in South Africa. He showed a video of what he said were crosses marking their burial sites. But when 60 Minutes traveled to the site, the crosses were gone. Anderson Cooper tracked down the farmer who placed them there.

But watch a segment of this ‘debunking.’ You will soon understand why it has backfired so badly online:

(By the way, I lived for 7 years in this region. As I described in my book, just in my limited circle I knew of a woman being decapitated on her farm, a man being macheted to death down the road, and a couple being strangled with wire and dumped in a nearby river.)

Some debunking. The crosses were not graves, as Trump said. But they represented a 1000 murders all the same. Does this make the slightest difference?

White South Africans hear all the time that the claim of ‘genocide’ is false.

Two points:

First, the leading Afrikaner groups in the country have never claimed it was a genocide.

Second, take a closer look at the UN’s legal definition of genocide:

Legally, the crime of genocide need not refer to the entire destruction of a group. Killing members, because they are members, of the group, or even causing serious harm, are considered acts of genocide.

You might not agree with these definitions, but the liberal intelligentsia would certainly apply them strictly in the hypotheticals I wrote of above.

Why don’t they apply them to people I know, former neighbours of mine? Why do they call people like me a white supremacist when we bring the issue to light?

The logic is inescapable.

They want us dead.

