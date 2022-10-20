But a lot depends on Republican leaders finding the gumption of a DeSantis…

The American Center for Disease Control has added covid vaccines to their recommended childhood immunization schedule. Children from six months are to receive the discredited shots, and can receive them on the same day as other vaccines.

Their advisory committee voted yesterday, unanimously, to add the shot to a schedule of over 40 injections from birth to the age of eighteen. Presumably that will go up to around 60, considering covid shots are soon to be at least annual affairs.

This committee is made up entirely of ‘experts’ appointed by the Secretary of Health in the federal cabinet. If you trace some of them on Twitter, you will find all the usual advocacy for BLM and LGBTQIA2S*.

But here is the upshot of this.

Once the CDC adds a vaccination to its recommended schedule, two important results follow.

First of all, a vaccine on the childhood schedule automatically receives legal immunity for its manufacturer. All an injured person can do now is apply for compensation from the federal government. The childhood recommendation was predicted by Robert Kennedy for this reason. Obviously, the vaccines should rather be withdrawn immediately. But this is the dishonest, evil way to gain cover, and thus the US government has chosen to follow this course, no doubt under massive pressure from Pfizer and its tentacles throughout media and politics.

Second of all, states in the US are now free to mandate vaccines for all children entering schools or day care. This includes private schools. Florida has already assured parents this will never happen in their state. This is positive for Floridians, but considering Governor DeSantis is often compared with Hitler, it is likely liberal states will at least attempt to do the opposite.

But here is where a great political opportunity arises - along with a secondary cultural opportunity.

If you want to know what US parents think of the vaccinations that the overwhelming majority of them all took in the initial roll-out, look at the statistics of child vaccination uptake.

As Alex Berenson points out, less than 2% of children under 5 are vaccinated. (To be honest, that one in fifty parents have opted for this is fairly depressing.) Less than a third of children aged five to eleven are vaccinated. (I presume this number is much higher because their vaccinations took place earlier before normies were allowed to talk about vaccine failure and danger.)

In short, the vast majority of parents, in all American states, would likely resist the coming mandates. Such mandates are so insane and deranged that even liberal parents would be outraged.

They all got covid after the shots, some of them got sick from the shots, and they are already angry about the teachers unions keeping schools shut for so long, not to mention masked. And it does not take a rocket scientist to begin noticing that covid is a mild virus.

A new study from renowned researcher John Ioannidis has shown that the fatality rate of covid was under 0.1% for everybody under the age of 70.

From Michael P. Senger:

Dr. Ioannidis et. al. found that across 31 national seroprevalence studies in the pre-vaccine era, the median IFR was 0.0003% at 0-19 years, 0.003% at 20-29 years, 0.011% at 30-39 years, 0.035% at 40-49 years, 0.129% at 50-59 years, and 0.501% at 60-69 years. This comes out to 0.035% for those aged 0-59 and 0.095% for those aged 0-69.

The illness is not dangerous, the vaccine does not stop spread, and the vaccine is demonstrably dangerous. Thus the experts naturally want to force kids to take them.

It is one thing for an average liberal mom to tweet out support of George Floyd and the gay agenda, it is another to actually put their children’s skin in the game. This does, obviously, indicate delusion on their part, because liberal causes damage their children’s futures. Nevertheless, there is something visceral and immediate about piercing your children’s skin as you watch.

The day before the announcement, in anticipation, the liberal New Yorker Berenson wrote the following:

If I were a Republican candidate in a blue state, I would have ads about school Covid vaccine mandates ready to go today, assuming the the CDC vaccine committee is foolish enough to throw this chum in the water. At a time when countries all over the world are now rejecting mRNA shots for kids, can our public health “experts” really be this stupid? Or this beholden to the mRNA companies? Experience suggests the answer is yes.

The Republican establishment loves the vaccines. Even DeSantis and Trump, who oppose mandates, have expressed support for the vaccines.

But will the emerging generation, of Masters, Vance, Lake et al, seize on the opportunity here.

This is not only a window to attack and dismantle the medical regime, but it is clear that vaccine fanaticism is of a piece with racial and sexual fanaticism. Already parents are being made aware of the disgusting nature of modern schooling, to the extent that Biden’s FBI has begun monitoring and arresting many of them who speak out. (And we were told Trump was fascist.)

When your enemies hand you an opportunity, it must be taken. The Republican Party is a thoroughly imperfect vehicle, but its establishment is already shaken by the forces awoken by Trump and then DeSantis. In 2020, they chose respectability by allowing Trump to win. Will they choose self-destruction now?

The other fall-out from an impending child mandate is the potential acceleration of an already existent cultural shift. There is a move away from big state education amongst parents as they turn to home-schooling and co-operative education. Many more will choose this option as mandatory injections become another tipping-point.

Life is a miserable truce but a happy fight. And it’s time to fight.