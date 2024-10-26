It does not matter who you are, what your politics are, but… something is happening in this election.

This moment, when Trump tilted his head slightly, and history changed on a whim, and he stood up to urge his followers to ‘fight’, suggested something about this man, a man far more enigmatic than he appears to be:

How many people would respond like that?

Now, I am sure many people are very sceptical when Trump describes a deepening of his faith after this experience. I am not so sure. On another level, is it important how sincere it is, when his opponent openly mocks Christians at her campaign rallies?

Kamala had told an audience member who cried out, ‘Jesus is Lord',’ that they were at the wrong rally. An interesting instinctive response. And not wrong. Trump responded later by saying, “In our movement, we love Christians, we welcome believers, and we embrace followers of Jesus.”

Just a few days after the shooting, I remember watching the emasculated, disgusting Olympics Opening Ceremony, and thinking of the contrast between the two images (‘Fight’ versus men in dresses mocking Jesus) and their place in our contemporary consciousness.

The assassination attempt is largely forgotten now, but all the very important things that happened in its aftermath are slowly seeping in.

First of all, within minutes, Elon Musk finally threw his full weight behind the Trump candidacy. He is now making the case that America could not survive four more years of attacks on basic freedoms, increased nuclear brinksmanship, and open borders.

Basically he is calling for what somebody like me would term ‘de-South Africanization,’ an end to race and sex change obsession, and a return to civilizational ambition. Given his background, this obviously makes him some kind of apartheid apologist.

Then the next day, footage leaked of a call between Trump and RFK Jr, a man who knows something about assassination, which hinted at a major shift in what ‘MAGA’ means, or could come to mean:

Within days, Biden withdraws.

And the next iconic moment happens. A Kennedy/Trump alliance:

I had long held that the best outcome for the election would be something like this alliance, with Kennedy then having some sway in a new administration, to ask questions and to take on those sick freaks who run modern healthcare. The old CDC director, Robert Redfield, has even committed to re-look at the vaccine schedule with Kennedy, because, maybe, just maybe, it is worth checking out whether vaccinating little kids multiple times against STDs and mild diseases, with doses filled with adjuvants and preservatives, could be harmful.

Next up: Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaiian surfer-soldier-congresswoman, who was on Obama and Biden watchlists and tailed on flights by US marshalls for criticizing their wars in the Middle East.

Within days, Trump chooses JD Vance as his running mate, likely a kind of insurance policy against further shootings, because Vance is likely more committed to overthrowing the old Republican corporate/military behemoth than Trump:

There has always been a lot to criticize about Trump, of course. This is true of Musk too. Every elite is compromised. Those who look for return to sensible politics always have to make do, however, because elite ‘circulation’ is always how such things are done.

But look what Kennedy is saying about Trump. The man has learnt from the mistakes of the previous term. And whatever failures he had during 2020, he never backed mask or vaccine mandates, and he started no new wars.

Kennedy’s position is significant. He is completely right that there can be no renewal of any nation without a return to physical health, without some reckoning of all the poisons we imbibe in our food and water and air everyday, and without a return to the idea of unspoiled nature as not some anti-human space, but as a place of the spirit. That is the real conservation and environmental agenda we need. And McDonalds frying their chips in beef tallow again would be great too.

But what I find most compelling of all, is Kennedy’s point that a vote for alcoholic Kamala Harris could well be a vote for nuclear war:

Trump, capitalizing on a surge of Arab support, released this statement recently:

He also recently ruled out war with Iran.

But can they win?

Polls suggest the Trump/Vance ticket will triumph in a landslide.

In the polling averages, Trump and Harris are tied. But bear in mind, in 2016 Clinton led Trump by 5% at this point, and Biden in 2020 by 8%.

Trump is also leading in enough swing states to win the Electoral College convincingly.

But some odd signals are being sent out by state officials and the media.

Fox News has said it will take four days to announce results. Why?

The Secretaries of State for Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania all recently announced in co-ordinated fashion that results would not be known on Election Night.

Again why? I have watched many Election Nights. 2020 was the first time I had ever seen counting ‘paused’ and bizarre things like the city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania take three weeks to count 700k votes.

I saw this happen in real time, as the media said this was totally normal:

This week, the Governor of Virginia released the following statement: “It's stunning that, just 11 days before the presidential election, a federal judge is ordering Virginia to reinstate individuals who have self-identified as noncitizens on the voter rolls. Virginia is prepared to take this to the U.S. Supreme Court if needed!”

This is ‘sacred democracy’ at work.

On the other hand though, it will be impossible for total censorship to occur when and if these interventions take place. X won’t censor. Zuckerberg at Facebook says, apparently, that he is staying out of politics now.

And, very intriguingly, Jeff Bezos has ordered the Washington Post not to endorse Harris, to the screeching and howling of the paper’s journalists.

Musk also has a war chest, and knows that a Trump loss may very well lead to his incarceration and massive attacks on SpaceX.

My prediction?

Trump wins.

But then it is quite likely something explodes on American streets.