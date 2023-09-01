Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alwayscurious's avatar
alwayscurious
Sep 1, 2023

This whole thing needs to be called what it is, child abuse and mental psychological manipulation.

Children and youth are being thrown around like ping pong balls, used for larger agendas.

Youth are susceptible to the propaganda because it is intense and sophisticated, and because they are dejected from the plandemic disaster. They are surrounded by brain-washed adults and experts telling them that they can shape their bodies like clay, that they can be happy only if.... Adults have retired their protective instincts for the young and have themselves been tempted to feel special by adopting these cruel and ridiculous ideas. We've lost all common sense.

I imagine that this is a 1st world challenge, where children are vaccinated up the wazoo and as a result 1 in 36 are autistic. This makes them believe they can feel normal through medical, chemical intervention, but only because they are bombarded to think this by experts, media, and "the science".

A different guiding aspect of this agenda is the desire by some elite and academics to erase our understanding of ourselves as made in the image of God. Christianity (and Judaism and Islam) stands in the way of their hubristic aspirations for their earthly Utopia. Convincing enough people that men are only material beings will allow them full prerogative over how populations are treated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Webster's avatar
Peter Webster
Sep 2, 2023

Good one! I was reminded of another such craze awhile back, the Repressed Memory debacle that got quite a few innocent fathers prosecuted. A series of killer articles in New York Review of Books was the place to go to understand both sides of the scene.

https://www.nybooks.com/articles/1994/11/17/the-revenge-of-the-repressed/

https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Repressed_memory

I got into a fight (literary) with a woman who insisted that at least 1/3, perhaps half of women had been raped by their fathers...

https://www.amazon.com/Myth-Repressed-Memory-Memories-Allegations/dp/0312141238

History, it would seem is One crowd madness after the next:

"In reading the history of nations, we find that, like individuals, they have their whims and their peculiarities; their seasons of excitement and recklessness, when they care not what they do. We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object, and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion, and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first. We see one nation suddenly seized, from its highest to its lowest members, with a fierce desire of military glory; another as suddenly becoming crazed upon a religious scruple; and neither of them recovering its senses until it has shed rivers of blood and sowed a harvest of groans and tears, to be reaped by its posterity. Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one."

Mackay, C. Extraordinary Popular Delusions & the Madness of Crowds, 1841

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture