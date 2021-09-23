9/11 - The Covid 19 Forerunner
The War on Terror was as vague, pointless, and destructive as the current War on Covid.
Last week was the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.
It coincided with the ironic return of the Taliban to power.
To mark the occasion, Joe Biden ordered a drone strike on an innocent family, killing a charity worker and seven children who had gathered around their father and uncle’s car as he returned home to bring them all water. One child was two.
…
